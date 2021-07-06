Creative Learning Systems Awards Winners in Their Annual Learning Is Different Here™ Contest

First place was awarded to Laura Ingalls Wilder Elementary School in Littleton, CO. Because of their innovative submission, the school will receive a new SmartLab Studio—a robust, nearly $50K video broadcasting studio.

"This video," tells Wilder's Principal Susan Dalton, "represents our students' innovation and creativity. Winning the SmartLab Studio will enable them to expand and demonstrate authentic opportunities in our school and community."

Second place was awarded to Greenville, NC's The Oakwood School. "The SmartLab HQ has become the focal point of student-driven inquiry on campus," tells Head of School Dan Quesnel. "Students explore their interests, solve problems, and develop skills that will allow them to succeed in jobs that may not even exist yet. All of this is on display in their winning video."

Finally, CLS was delighted to award California Elementary School in California, MO with third place. "At California Elementary School," tells Principal Gary Baker, "we strive to create a solid foundation to ensure that our students will be college- and career-ready. To prepare the students in our community for their future, we had to up our game. With the support of Creative Learning Systems and the awesome educational environment provided by Mrs. Osman, our students are cultivating the skills that they will need for the workforce of the future."

As can be seen in all three award-winning videos, learners solve problems, collaborate, and persevere when they're in a SmartLab HQ—a comprehensive STEM lab with technology, learning kits, and supplemental math and science curriculum.

"Truly, learning is different in a SmartLab," explains Mathis. "We do that by providing students with a reliable process that helps them solve problems. We then create technology-rich learning environments that give learners the tools to apply core academic concepts to real-world problems. Finally, we offer robust professional development and standards-aligned supplemental curriculum to help accelerate students' learning."

"Our mission is to prepare today's students to solve tomorrow's problems," explains Mathis. "In addition to helping students learn science, technology, engineering, and math principles, our approach to personalized, project-based learning helps students gain essential 21st-century skills like collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and communication."

This year's Learning Is Different Here contest is the first of its kind. CLS intends on holding this contest annually and looks forward to seeing more stories of students in SmartLab HQs across the country.

View the award-winning videos:

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems has pioneered converting traditional learning environments to project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Today, Creative Learning Systems partners with the most innovative school leaders nationwide to provide personalized, project-based learning experiences and environments that increase a student's capacity through engaged, active, and social problem-solving.

Their mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges in our ever-changing world.

