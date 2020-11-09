Creative Learning Systems Names Scott Hanlin as New COO

"Scott's expertise in the EdTech space brings a new level of rigor to the organization," said Ashley Mathis, Creative Learning Systems' CEO. "His proven ability to put the right people, processes, and systems in place will help us accomplish our customer-first approach. Additionally, Scott's agile, dynamic, and collaborative leadership will deliver organizational improvements that will help us scale the company for ongoing growth."

Hanlin spent 15 years at Pearson, and most recently served as the Director of Development and Delivery for Pearson's Classroom Assessment business. In this role, Hanlin built and led highly effective post-sale customer experiences and instituted process improvements that ensured the organization's success.

"As the education sector navigates through Covid's impacts, it's more important than ever for students to engage in active, social problem solving," said Hanlin. "And I'm honored to join an organization that is committed to engaging every student in hands-on, project-based learning that also helps them gain essential skills like communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity."

Hanlin holds a Business Management and Organizational Studies degree from the University of Iowa.

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems has pioneered the conversion of traditional learning environments to project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Today, Creative Learning Systems partners with the most innovative school leaders nationwide to provide personalized, project-based learning experiences and environments that increase a student's capacity through engaged, active, and social problem solving.

Their mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges in our ever-changing world.

www.creativelearningsystems.com/smartlabs/

SOURCE Creative Learning Systems

Related Links

www.creativelearningsystems.com

