Creative Live-Streams Super X-Fi™ Headphone Holography Event with Hundreds of Top Live-Streaming Idols at Computex

Super X-Fi is set to transform how broadcasters and users enjoy live-streaming content. Super X-Fi captures the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a studio and actually recreates that same expansive experience – the same depth, detail, soundstage, three dimensionality, immersiveness and realism. It's like the magic of 3D holography, but in audio – for the headphones.

Super X-Fi technology is flexible, scalable and implemented both as hardware solutions, as well as software integrated into various apps, such as live-streaming apps. As a precursor to the imminent hardware launch of Super X-Fi in Q3 2018, Creative has expanded its engagement activities to also include international streaming platform partners to integrate and deploy Super X-Fi to their user base.

"Entertainment content consumption has evolved radically across the globe. Streaming content has now become the new norm. Live-streaming with its added element of interactivity has brought this form of entertainment to a whole new level. And Super X-Fi can add an exciting new element -- the element of intimacy," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative.

"Super X-Fi will let viewers experience sound like they are meeting their idols in real life. It will be so intimate that fans will feel that they're hearing their idols speak or sing right in front of them; like they're in the same room; and any headphones they're wearing seemingly disappear. And for live-streaming platforms, Super X-Fi will be a game-changer. I believe that this magical new technology can be life-changing for many."

"As a start, we're truly excited to be engaging hundreds of top Live-Streamers in Taiwan, and then to further engage tens of thousands of them to evangelize Super X-Fi to the masses. Soon, with Super X-Fi, tens of millions of fans will be able to experience this life-changing audio from their live-streaming idols," added Sim.

SUPER X-FI Event Highlights

The Super X-Fi event will take place at Computex Taiwan, 9.30am to 6pm , 5 - 8 June 2018 at Room 610, TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall.

outside of . Live-Streaming broadcasts of the event will take place daily from 10am to 6pm . To catch these sessions and see what top Live-Streaming Idols in Taiwan feel about Super X-Fi, go to sxfi.com/live .

HOW SUPER X-FI WORKS

Leveraging on leading-edge precision technology that maps the distinct acoustics of an audio system projecting sound to the human ear in three-dimensional space, the Super X-Fi holographic audio experience intelligently translates that complex information into an identical breathtaking listening experience for the headphones.

In addition, everybody hears sound differently in the real world, depending on the shape of one's ears and structure of the head. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to map the individual's ear shape and head profile, then utilizes a computationally complex algorithm to transform and custom tailor the audio to each individual, so that it sounds perfect to each and every one, and like what they hear in the real world.

A series of Super X-Fi hardware solutions including a dongle and headphones is targeted to be shipped in Q3. Before that, a free Super X-Fi app will be made available. To find out more, register your interest at www.sxfi.com.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for launching the multimedia revolution, Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions which include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade amplifiers and digital audio converters, and next-generation home-theatre systems. Creative continues to re-invent the Sound Blaster, which has a user base of over 400 million, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar and Sound Blaster X7 that aim at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets.

Beyond Sound Blaster, Creative has also unveiled X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse hosts, bridges and enhances a multitude of state-of-the-art technologies and entertainment platforms, and personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

This announcement relates to products launched in Taiwan. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Super X-Fi, X-Fi, Sonic Carrier and Sound Blaster are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

