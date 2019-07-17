Creative Lodging Solutions and CLC Lodging are merging, expanding solutions to help businesses achieve their lodging program goals

WICHITA, Kan. and LEXINGTON, Ky., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLC Lodging, America's workforce lodging leader, and Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS), both FLEETCOR companies, announced today that the brands will merge under the CLC Lodging name as part of a continued commitment to providing the most comprehensive lodging solutions for businesses with teams that travel.

Leadership teams from CLC Lodging and CLS have worked closely for almost two years to identify services that will add the most value for members. Customers of both companies have already started to see benefits of crossover services.

"The merger of our two brands allows us to strengthen our offering and add even more value to members," said Ron Rogers, president of CLC Lodging. "We have already started to share hotel networks, traveler support, training, and corporate housing solutions, and we expect further benefits including improved support, more flexible, scalable solutions, and continued growth of our combined partner hotel network. Together, we have a solution to help any type of travel program achieve their lodging program goals."

Offering more value

The companies support more than 600,000 travelers and manage more than 17 million nights booked annually.

CLC Lodging offers businesses of any size the tools they need to manage their lodging, and has focused on making booking for more transient stays quick and easy. CLS provides expertise in more complex or extended project stays.

What's changing and what isn't:

CLS will become CLC Lodging in name, but will continue to provide customers the same product features and services they have been enjoying for the past 17 years.

With locations in Wichita and Lexington , CLC Lodging offers traveler support centers in two locations for added reliability.

and , CLC Lodging offers traveler support centers in two locations for added reliability. CLS customers are gaining new instant booking flexibility for their more transient stays while negotiators focus on more complex project stays.

CLC customers now have access to move-in ready corporate housing and apartments for stays exceeding 90+ nights.

All CLS customer reports, phone numbers, and dedicated account managers will remain the same.

"CLS and CLC Lodging have been working together over the last several months, and we couldn't be more excited," said Carolyn Hundley, co-founder and former chief culture officer at CLS and now senior VP of client services for CLC Lodging. "Each company is lending value to strengthen one another's solutions, improving lodging programs for our clients."

About CLC Lodging

CLC Lodging, a FLEETCOR company, is America's workforce lodging leader, leveraging $1 billion in purchasing power to save travel programs over $400 million each year on hotel stays. For more than 40 years, CLC Lodging has helped companies optimize return on their travel investment and continues to streamline lodging management today. Find out more at CLClodging.com, and for the latest news, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, merchants and partners in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

