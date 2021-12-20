Creative Management ATRBUTE Announces Representation of Madrid Based Serial Cut

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's creative market, evolution is a necessity. While there are many agencies and production companies that are capable of adapting to a variety of needs, truly engaging work is born out of collaboration. It is this very concept that makes the forthcoming partnership between creative management agency ATRBUTE and self-proclaimed image-makers Serial Cut so exciting.

ATRBUTE Agency

ATRBUTE is thrilled to bring Serial Cut onto their roster, representing the Madrid-based company in North America across a variety of fields. Thanks to ATRBUTE's ATRBUTE Studios division, the upcoming collaboration means the two companies are able to continue and elevate Serial Cut's work in the advertising space, as well as their entertainment and NFT capabilities.

Serial Cut is committed to creating the highest quality content possible for each of its clients, making this an incredibly synergistic transition. As Sergio Del Puerto, Serial Cut's founder and director, describes their philosophy, "Quality over quantity: always select the best of the best of your work. Clients will ask for what they see in your portfolio. Better to have 3 brilliant projects than 10 regular ones."

The ATRBUTE team is delighted to be advancing this relationship. In the words of ATRBUTE partner Aaron Lloyd Barr, "We've known them for years and actually worked closely together in the past so it feels like a homecoming of sorts. Serial Cut have been consistently delivering top digital and CG art and animation for over 20 years. True pioneers in the space. We're beyond thrilled to be at their side for the next chapter of the studio's evolution."

About ATRBUTE

ATRBUTE is a creative management agency born out of the desire to put the artist first. They represent artists, illustrators, creatives, animation studios, directors, and photographers, connecting their work with a wide range of brands and clients. As a team, ATRBUTE is strategists, deal-makers, and creative managers that champion original voices and support their artistic endeavors in an evolving age of media and creative opportunities.

About Serial Cut

Serial Cut self-identifies as "image-makers," who have been creating images since 1999. Both direct clients and ad agencies all over the world count on their team of talented professionals in order to enhance their brands with ad campaigns which are art directed and often produced by the team.

