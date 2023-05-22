Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Next Milestone Achievements in ImmCelz® Platform Development

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

22 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

Advancements May Result in Ability to Treat a Broader Patient Population with Immune Disorders

PHOENIX, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced significant advances in the ongoing development of its ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) platform, the Company's cell-free system which has previously been validated to supercharge a patient's own cells to treat a number of immune disorders.

These advances support the Company's prior work in this area and confirm that the use of fewer donor cells can lower production costs while producing a more potent and efficacious final product.

In particular, independent studies confirmed:

  • That the ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) platform required 75% fewer donor patient cells compared to industry standard;
  • That the purity of the final ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) product was greater than 95% compared to the industry standard of greater than 80%;
  • That ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) demonstrated a greater than 200% reduction in functional suppression of effector T cells, which are a critical concern for patients with autoimmune issues, while still possessing a high number of functional T regulatory cells; and
  • The ability to verify repeated potency of the final ImmCelz®(CELZ-100) product.

All experiments were independently conducted and validated on selected human donor patient cells for accuracy and reproducibility.

"We are thrilled to have achieved these important milestones in the development of our ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) platform, particularly the purity and functionality of the cells while substantially reducing the production costs," said Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "We continue to be optimistic in the development of the ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) platform."

"We believe that our ability to reduce the number of donor patient cells by 75% to obtain a better product for patients is a potential game changer in immunotherapy," said Courtney Bartlett, DNP – Director of Clinical Operations. "We now will be able to reach a greater number of potentially sicker patients who previously may not have been eligible for an immunotherapy due to the increased risk of donating a large number of cells. This may potentially allow the Company to offer and treat even a wider variety of immune patient disorders that require multiple dosing strategies while maintaining patient safety."

About ImmCelz®
ImmCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published U.S. patents, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors to endow specific properties to the patient's own immune cells. After the patient's harvested cells are incubated with the Company's cell-free reprogramming "cocktail", the cells are re-injected back into the patient. These "supercharged" cells subsequently "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack foreign pathogens thus providing immune optimization. 

The Company plans to advance multiple indications for ImmCelz® including Type I diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and kidney disease.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Positive Top-Line Study Results for Chronic Lower Back Pain Utilizing its StemSpine® Procedure Using AlloStem™ Allogenic Cell Line

Creative Medical Technology Announces Positive Top-Line Results for Type 2 Diabetes Study

