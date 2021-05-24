Creative Medical Technology Holdings Expands Neurological Application of ImmCelz® into Parkinson's Disease

PHOENIX, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, trading under ticker symbol CELZ, announced today positive preclinical data supporting extension of ImmCelz® applicability to Parkinson's Disease. Using the well established MPTP mouse model of the disease, it was demonstrated that administration of ImmCelz® inhibited onset of Parkinsonism-like behavior and resulted in protection of dopaminergic cells. Importantly, augmentation of brain protective interleukin-10 protein was observed in treated animals.

The Company is excited to see that the concept of "regenerative immunotherapy" appears to be applicable to numerous indications, especially in the area of neurological diseases.

The ImmCelz® product utilizes the patient's own blood cells that have been "reprogrammed" by culturing with established universal donor stem cells followed by re-infusion into the patient. To date preclinical models of liver failure1, diabetes2, stroke3, rheumatoid arthritis4, and now Parkinson's have been shown responsive to ImmCelz® therapy.

"According to the Parkinson's Foundation, there are 1 million patients with this condition in the USA, which is more than the combined number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)5." Said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "We are committed to advancing our lead indication for ImmCelz®, which is stroke, for which we are currently addressing comments provided by the FDA before we can initiate human trials. Once human trials are cleared for stroke, we anticipate initiating trials in other indications for which we have seen preclinical efficacy, thus creating a significant product pipeline for this first in class approach we term Regenerative Immunology."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

