Creative Medical Technology Holdings Identifies Novel Mechanism of Action of AmnioStem™ Adult Stem Cell Product in Stroke

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., trading under the ticker symbol CELZ, announced today new data demonstrating effective suppression of stroke associated pathological molecules by AmnioStem® universal donor stem cells.

Experiments have shown that AmnioStem® potently blockes production of cytokines which are associated with brain damage after stroke. In contrast to previously attempted approaches, the data disclosed today demonstrate that AmnioStem® effectively reprograms the macrophages from a pathological to a reparative role.

"The brain damage that occurs in stroke is an ongoing process that only begins when the blood supply is occluded. Even after the blocked artery is resolved, an inflammatory cascade initiates that causes ongoing brain damage." Said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. "Macrophages are key players in causing brain damage after a stroke. The fact that AmnioStem® makes macrophages switch from an inflammatory to anti-inflammatory phenotype suggests superior advantages to other regenerative approaches towards this terrible condition."

Previous studies performed by the Company at its BioLabs research facility in San Diego, showed that AmnioStem® cells were superior at suppressing production of inflammatory mediators such as TNF-alpha, interferon gamma, and interleukin-12 as compared to other stem cells1. The current studies show that AmnioStem® elicits these cytokine changes based on its activities on macrophages.

"Knowing the specific mechanisms by which our cells work in stroke positions us ahead at several levels: Firstly, it allows us a more straightforward pathway to FDA clearance; Secondly, it allows for development of rationalized medical therapeutics and identification of potentially synergistically acting medications; and Thirdly, it allows for enhanced intellectual property protection." Said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "We plan to submit this data for publication and include it in our upcoming FDA IND submission."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of urology, neurology and orthopedics and trades on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

1 https://www.biospace.com/article/releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-announces-superior-immune-modulatory-of-amniostem-stem-cells-compared-to-other-stem-cell-types/

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

