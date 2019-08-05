Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. August 2019 Shareholder Update

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics using stem cell treatments, today announced business updates regarding OTCQB status and plans for accelerating product adoption.

OTCQB Status:

Due to stock price dropping below the price required to maintain status, the company has been moved from the OTCQB.

The company will continue to be a fully reporting company with PCAOB accounting audits and timely filings with the SEC as required.

Our shareholders will still have the freedom of trading our stock with complete insight to the company financials and operating activities. Although the OTCQB is a highly desired status, we believe maintaining fully audited public disclosures is the important component. This will not change.

Key Activities to Drive Shareholder Value:

Launched new corporate website: www.CreativeMedicalTechnology.com showcasing the full breadth of our robust IP/product portfolio which we believe is best in the industry, bar none.

Increased our marketing team and will continue to invest heavily to drive awareness of our product portfolio across digital/social media with a refresh of CaverStem® and FemCelz® websites launching soon.

Increasing the productivity of existing affiliated physicians and provide new physicians with a more vibrant marketing package. By expanding the education of our technologies to the physicians and patients we believe that we will continue to gain more recognition as the preferred resource to naturally enhance male (CaverStem®) and Female (FemCelz®) sexual function and subsequently our degenerative disc (StemSpine®) technology, amongst others in our portfolio.

Onboarding several new physicians in the months ahead thanks to the success of our mailers and streamlined training process with multiple facilities already in the cue.

Exhibiting at the A4M Regenerative Medicine Conference in December 2019 . Other conferences will be advised once commitments are confirmed.

. Other conferences will be advised once commitments are confirmed. Identify the correct strategic partner to commercialize the AmnioStem® platform. There has been interest from various parties and all opportunities will be considered.

Continue to expand our HIPAA compliant patient registry, wherein physicians may share non-confidential data collected from participating patients.

Completion of our clinical trial study report on CaverStem® and submit for publication.

Continue to advance other patents in our portfolio.

Continue to increase cash flow.

We wish to congratulate Dr. Said and Dr. Bieri at Regenerative Medical Health in Las Cruces, NM who have received excellent media attention on ABC News and have announced the treatment of over 50 CaverStem® and FemCelz® patients in the past few months with a very high success rate.

"We have never been more confident in our company and the effectiveness of our stem cell portfolio and are grateful for our physician network that continues to treat patients utilizing our breakthrough Caverstem® and FemCelz® procedures," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. "We also want to thank our shareholders that have stood by us and reaffirm our commitment to increasing shareholder value. We have taken a number of steps that we believe will help the world discover what we already know- regenerative medicine is the future of medicine and we will help lead the charge."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com. For more information on our Caverstem® procedure please go to www.caverstem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://creativemedicaltechnology.com

