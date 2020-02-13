Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. February 2020 Shareholder Update

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on Urology, Orthopedics and Neurology using adult stem cell treatments, today announced business updates and plans for 2020.

Recent Business Highlights:

CaverStem® Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) in Men

140+ Patient trial (largest non-drug ED study) published in Journal of Translational Medicine

Numerous inquiries from healthcare professionals interested in becoming providers with three new providers committing in January and several more in advanced discussions

Record breaking kit orders in January from new and existing providers

Additional outreach to consumers and healthcare professionals underway showcasing groundbreaking results in publication via mailers, email, and trade advertising

FemCelz®: Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for Treatment of Female Sexual Dysfunction

All new physicians being trained on CaverStem® and FemCelz® simultaneously

Patient facing materials completed and shipping to all existing providers

Positive feedback from providers with many noting they anticipate the FemCelz® market will be as big if not larger than CaverStem®

StemSpine®: Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for Treatment of Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) and Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP)

Finalizing white paper for publication submission of data showcasing superior efficacy and low risk profile of first cohort of patients with 12+ month follow-up

Shared the data under non-disclosure with leading providers around the country and received very positive feedback

Finalized procedure protocol and firmed up supply chain for US launch

Engaged with high profile celebrities to serve as brand ambassadors with several interested parties from professional sports

"StemSpine® will surely be welcomed by the over 50 million Americans suffering from CLBP in the United States as a drug free alternative. Currently, there are minimal treatment options for patients that suffer from this debilitating pain, with roughly 50% of patients progressing to opioids and surgery,"1 said Thomas Ichim PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. and patent inventor.

"I have been thrilled with the positive reception of StemSpine® across all fronts as we quietly progressed the program forward over the last few months," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. "I am especially energized by the positive reception from potential healthcare providers who have overwhelmingly confirmed this is a necessary and highly desirable alternative to current treatment options. We look forward to partnering with these providers and bringing this therapy to the forefront in 2020 for the benefit of the many patients that stand to benefit from it and for our shareholders as we think it will drive tremendous value for the organization."

AmnioStem™: Universal Donor Stem Cell Therapy for Stroke and Neurodegenerative Conditions

Completed laboratory studies demonstrating safety and efficacy in relevant preclinical models

Recruited Principal Investigator for clinical trial

Finalized clinical protocol for Phase I trial

In process of finalizing submission of Investigational New Drug application to FDA for treatment of stroke

Stock Reverse:

The reverse split of our stock was a decision that did not come lightly. In order to secure more competitive financing terms and to reduce existing convertible debt, the company needed to return to the OTCQB. As the fundamentals of the company continue to expand and commercialization is ramped up, this was determined to be necessary for the long-term benefit to the company and its shareholders. The reverse affected ALL shareholders, including founding shareholders, Officers and Directors, who have substantial holdings in CELZ stock as well" said Timothy Warbington CEO.

The Big Picture:

The result of many years in the making, our technologies are medically sound, legally complaint, patent and trademark protected, with ironclad contracts with manufacturers and in the commercialization stage. We feel that this is strong progress for a small company engaging in ground up development and commercialization of natural treatment options for unmet medical needs of millions of Americans alone.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

