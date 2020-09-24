Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. September 2020 Shareholder Update

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. announced today an update of its corporate activities.

CaverStemR: Recruitment and training of physicians on the CaverStemR program for the use of the patients own stem cells for the treatment of erectile dysfunction is continuing to grow despite slowdowns caused by COVID-19. In July we posted the largest number of kit orders and with the recent addition of Houston and Scottsdale to our existing practitioners, we anticipate continued growth.

FemCelzR: Our commercialized program for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction using the patients own stem cells is following behind our CaverStemR program in patient interest and acceptance with the ongoing recruitment of physicians and treatment of patients. We intend to increase our marketing efforts in this area to reach and educate a broader physician and patient base.

OvaStemTM: As previously announced, receiving approval of our patent claims for the use of autologous and allogenic stem cells for the treatment of premature ovarian failure was another milestone for our company. We are developing our OvaStem.com website and the multiple other components required to move this technology forward.

StemSpineR This patented technology for the use of the patients own stem cells for the treatment of degenerative disc disease represented our entry into this multi billion dollar market. We have successfully treated our first patients and compiled the data for publication. Once this data is published, we intend to use this resource to expand recruitment of key opinion leaders and medical practitioners in this space.

TregSpineTM: With the recent allowance of our patent claims for the use of activated T regulatory cells for inducing an increase of blood circulation in areas surrounding the disc of patients with lower back pain, our Intellectual Property portfolio continues to expand with multiple cell therapy treatments. We intend to continue to pursue collaborations within the Immunotherapy community to progress this technology.

AmnioStemR : The AmnioStemR program for the treatment of stroke is continuing with developmental milestones. One of our next steps is to file our Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA, which is anticipated in Q4 2020.

Summary: We continue to face challenges but we also continue to grow our programs strategically and efficiently. We are optimistic with the progress and fundamentals of our company.

