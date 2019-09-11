Creative Medical Technology Holdings Partners with Edge Media Network to Accelerate CaverStem® Adoption

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings (OTC-CELZ) reported today it has signed an agreement with Edge Media Network to introduce CaverStem® to their community in an integrated campaign spanning web, email, social media, and in-person events.

"We are excited to work with Creative Medical Technology Holdings to introduce CaverStem® to our 5 million readers and provide lucky winners the opportunity to receive this life-changing procedure," said EDGE Media Network founder and publisher David Foucher. "As the world's leading LGBTQ news and entertainment platform, we are always on the lookout for innovation that has the potential to improve the lives of our community, and CMTH's science-based approach to treating erectile dysfunction without drugs certainly fits the bill."

The contest which is slated to run October 1, 2019-December 20, 2019 is sure to bring holiday cheer to the winners of the robust giveaways:

Grand Prize: 4 nights, 5 days all-inclusive trip to Honolulu, Hawaii and a CaverStem® procedure performed by Dr. Scott Sanderson at Elite Health Hawaii.

4 nights, 5 days all-inclusive trip to and a CaverStem® procedure performed by Dr. at Elite Health Hawaii. Runner-Up: Free CaverStem® procedure at a Center of Excellence of their choosing and $1,000 to cover travel related expenses

Free CaverStem® procedure at a Center of Excellence of their choosing and to cover travel related expenses Additional Prizes: Three additional winners will get 50% off procedure cards.

"On the heels of our announcement last week regarding completion of our clinical trial for CaverStem®, we are thrilled to partner with Edge Media Network to share this breakthrough treatment with their readers," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. "With the clinical trial confirming our longstanding belief around the safety and efficacy of CaverStem®, we are increasing personnel and marketing in order to accelerate adoption."

"I am excited to be the first CaverStem® provider in Hawaii and help all those men that have suffered in silence for years," added Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD at Elite Health Hawaii. "CaverStem® is the only solution that addresses the root cause of erectile dysfunction by regenerating cells in the penile region leading to increased erectile firmness, erection duration and sometimes even size."

To learn more about CaverStem®, please visit www.CaverStem.com

About Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is characterized by the lack of ability to achieve and maintain penile erection for intercourse. Methods used to quantify ED include the Erectile Function Visual Analog Scale (EF-VAS) and the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5), however clinically it is primarily diagnosed based on symptomology. In our aging society, ED is becoming an increasing problem. According to one study 39% of men at age 40 experience symptoms of ED, whereas by age 70 the incidence rises to 67%. In this latter age group, it is believed that 50-85% of ED cases are associated with hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dyslipidemia. Overall, it is estimated that 10-30 million Americans suffer from this condition.

About Edge Media Network

The Gay & Lesbian advertising market encapsulates 35 million Americans with a combined spending power of over $500 billion [Simmons Market Research Bureau]. Gay Americans are 1.5 times more likely to have a high-speed connection to the internet in their homes and businesses [Witeck-Combs/Harris Interactive] and 78% of them prefer to buy from companies who advertise directly to them [Greenfield Online].

EDGE publishes the world's only network for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) news & entertainment. Our publishing platforms support fast-growing readerships in major metropolitan areas across the United States; and our industry-leading mobile product line is the world's go-to source for LGBT news. In 2014, our high-quality journalism reached over 5 million unique readers via these best-of-breed platforms.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of urology, neurology and orthopedics and trades on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For more information, please visit www.CreativeMedicalTechnology.com.

