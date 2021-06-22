Creative Medical Technology Holdings Recruits Renowned Stem Cell Clinical Trials Expert to Hyper-Accelerate FDA Clearance

PHOENIX, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced today recruitment of Dr. Courtney Bartlett to lead clinical development of the Company's pipeline of therapeutic products. Dr. Bartlett has been heading clinical research efforts for more than a decade in the area of cell and gene therapy. She was co-Investigator on several widely publicized stem cell clinical trials performed by public companies such as Capricor, TEVA, VeriCel, and Astellas. Additionally, she has published numerous articles, book chapters and poster presentations in the area of regenerative medicine.

"Having worked with the team on their StemSpine® program, I am very familiar with the excellent work performed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings. This is one of the few companies that concurrently is developing both autologous and allogeneic cellular treatments to address a diverse group of indications for which no effective treatment exists," said Dr. Bartlett. "It is an exciting opportunity to work on an expanded level with such a dynamic and effective group of people."

Creative Medical Technology Holdings has commercialized its urology autologous product, Caverstem®, has published clinical data on treatment of lower back pain using its patented StemSpine® approach, and possesses a diverse preclinical pipeline with ImmCelz®. One of Dr. Bartlett's first priorities will be working with the FDA as the Company moves towards obtaining its Investigational New Drug application clearance from the FDA to initiate clinical trials for the treatment of stroke.

"Dr. Bartlett possesses a unique blend of deep scientific knowledge, practical hands on medical experience and a brilliant data-driven mind. We are pleased to have such an experienced member of the stem cell establishment increase her involvement with the Company as we continue development of our robust portfolio," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

