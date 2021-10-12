Creative Medical Technology Holdings Reports Positive Data on ImmCelz™ Immunotherapy Product

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. announced today proof of concept data demonstrating the ability of its next generation ImmCelz™ immunotherapy product to "reprogram" patient immune cells using the Company's patent pending "ex vivo cell-free" reprogramming protocol.

The study was performed at cGMP Advanced Cell and Biologic Products Manufacturing Facility of the Diabetes Research Institute, Cell Transplant Center at the University of Miami, Miami FL and was supported by The Cure Alliance, a non-profit research organization.

ImmCelz™, which is protected by trade secrets and published US patents, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors, to endow specific properties to patient immune cells. After the patient immune cells are incubated with our cell-free reprogramming cocktail, the immune cells are extracted and re-injected back into the patient. These "reprogrammed cells" subsequently "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack cancers and foreign pathogens.

The ability to use cell-free reprogramming is a giant leap for using patient specific immune therapies. "The data disclosed today, suggest the ability of ImmCelz™ to achieve superior results in a manner which is amenable to safe, scalable and rapid clinical translation," said Dr. Camillo Ricordi, member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board and Director of the Diabetes Research Institute.

"Immunotherapy represents a revolution in medicine in which cells of the immune system are being developed as drugs," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "While the majority of efforts are focused on stimulation of immunity, for treatment of cancer and viruses, our ImmCelz™ product represents a novel platform aimed at selective suppression of harmful immune responses."

ImmCelz™ has been demonstrated effective in animal models of autoimmunity and is currently the subject of a pending IND filed by the Company with the FDA for the treatment of stroke victims.

Harmful immune responses, otherwise known as autoimmunity, are a multibillion dollar market which comprises conditions such as type 1 diabetes, stroke, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney and liver disease and potentially many other indications.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in immunotherapy, neurology, urology and orthopedics and is currently listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

