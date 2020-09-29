Creative Medical Technology Holdings Reports Positive Preclinical Data on ImmCelz® Immunotherapy Product in Rheumatoid Arthritis Model

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-CELZ) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced today proof of concept studies demonstrating efficacy of its ImmCelz® immunotherapy product in the collage induced model of rheumatoid arthritis. The studies, which involved exposing mouse immune cells to the Company's patent pending "ex vivo" reprogramming protocol, demonstrated selective suppression of autoimmunity which causes joint damage, while sparing of normal immune functions. Current treatments for rheumatoid arthritis non-specifically depress immune responses leading to increased susceptibility to infections.

"Previous publications have demonstrated ability to selectively suppress harmful immune responses using complicated gene modification technology1," said Timothy Warbington, CEO. "The data disclosed suggest ability of ImmCelz® to achieve superior results in a manner which is amenable to rapid clinical translation."

ImmCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published US patent application 15/987739, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors, to endow specific properties to patient immune cells. After the patient immune cells are incubated with the donor stem cells, the immune cells are extracted and re-injected back into the patient. These "reprogrammed cells" subsequent "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving ability to attack cancers and foreign pathogens.

"Immunotherapy represents a revolution in medicine in which cells of the immune system are being developed as drugs." "While majority of efforts are focused on stimulation of immunity, for treatment of cancer and viruses, our ImmCelz® product represents a radically novel platform aimed at selective suppression of harmful immune response," Timothy Warbington further said.

Harmful immune responses, otherwise known as autoimmunity, are a multibillion dollar market which comprises conditions such as type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Grave's Disease.

"As the company continues to progress with commercialization of our patented and clinically tried CaverStem® technology for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, our FemCelz® technology for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction, our patented OvaStem® technology for the treatment of premature ovarian failure and our patented StemSpine® technology for pain management and degenerative disc disease, all of which utilize the patient's own nonmanipulated stem cells harvested from their bone marrow, known as Autologous Cells, we continue expanding our intellectual property portfolio with development of our universal donor stem cell programs known as Allogenic Stem Cells with AmnioStem® for the treatment of stroke, utilizing our patented stem cell derived from amniotic fluid, our patented TregCelz™ , technology utilizing T Regulatory Cells for pain management related to degenerative disc disease and ImmCelz® which has multiple potential applications including the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis as referenced herein."

"It is our goal to continue to bring our robust Allogenic Stem Cell programs through patent issue, thus creating a barrier of entry to competition, compilation of data for proof of concept, early stage trial(s) via FDA Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and to continue to seek out collaborators, potential licensees and/or joint venture partners from larger life science companies within our space," said Donald Dickerson, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

