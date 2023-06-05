Creative Planning Acquires BerganKDV

The Professional Services Firm, with roughly $2.495 Billion in AUM, Delivers Comprehensive Business Solutions Across the Nation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BerganKDV, led by CEO Dave Hinnenkamp, has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors ("RIA") in the country to become Creative Planning for Business. BerganKDV brings 600 new employees into the Creative Planning fold.

BerganKDV has remained rooted in exceptional client service and innovative offerings since 1945. They have grown to offer a wide array of comprehensive business, financial and technology solutions including: tax and audit, accounting services, business advisory, wealth management, and more.

"Creative Planning is thrilled to bring on the BerganKDV team to give us an even stronger presence in the Midwest," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Dave and his team have always had their sights set on going beyond traditional financial, tech, and business solutions to do more for their clients, communities and team members. Their client-centric approach is the perfect cultural fit for our ever-growing Creative Planning family."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Creative Planning," said Dave Hinnenkamp, CPA, CEO of BerganKDV. "As our firm has evolved, we've always strived to fulfill our mission -- to be capable of caring for our clients through their entire business, organizational and personal life cycles. Joining Peter and his Creative Planning team greatly accelerates us along our path to deliver on this mission. I am excited for our clients, and I am excited for our teammates as we redefine how professional services are delivered to our clients.

"I am excited to see what Creative Planning and BerganKDV can accomplish together," said John Langston, Founder, Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group, which acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor on the transaction. "Dave and his team have built a great firm, serving clients extraordinarily well. It's exciting to be part of the coming together of these two fantastic organizations."

Creative Planning has over $210B combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries as of 12/31/22, with continued plans for growth throughout 2023.

