Creative Planning Acquires Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Lawrence, Kansas-based Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC (Edmonds Duncan). The deal closed on October 1 with six employees at Edmonds Duncan formally joining Creative Planning.

"Edmonds Duncan has excelled in delivering a personalized approach similar to ours, offering clients tailored plans that truly reflect their goals and visions," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their strong foundation and local presence in our home state significantly extends Creative Planning's reach. With their commitment to customized wealth management and meaningful client relationships, we're excited to enhance our services within the Lawrence area, providing clients with the insights and strategies needed for a confident and secure financial future."

Founded in 2013 by partners Jason Edmonds and Don Duncan, CFP, CRPS, after 15 years together in the wirehouse world, Edmonds Duncan Advisors has a longstanding history, with some client relationships dating back to 1968 when Jason's father Steve Edmonds began his brokerage career. As a client-focused, full-service wealth management firm, Edmonds Duncan is dedicated to delivering personalized services and tailored financial strategies to help clients confidently achieve their financial goals. As of September 30, 2024, Edmonds Duncan's assets under management was $550 million.

With over fifty years of dedicated service, Edmonds Duncan provides a comprehensive array of financial solutions, including investment management, retirement income planning, and estate settlement. Guided by a commitment to integrity, transparency, and client-focused care, the team serves approximately 600 families, building trusted relationships that are rooted in personalized, responsive service.

"For us, this merger is the culmination of our efforts to bring a comprehensive suite of services to our clients under one roof. Ultimately, my partner Don and I concluded that we could most efficiently accomplish that objective for our clients by joining our friend Peter and his team at Creative Planning," said Jason Edmonds, lead partner at Edmonds Duncan. "Our due diligence showed that, in addition to perfectly aligned investment and service philosophies, Creative Planning has built a best-in-class, fully integrated suite of financial planning, investment management, estate planning, tax, insurance, and trust services. Their advanced technology enables us to plug directly into that platform and begin adding value for our clients immediately. It is purely serendipitous that our office in Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas, is just 35 miles away from Creative Planning's Overland Park Headquarters."

Creative Planning continues to execute on its strategic growth path, with Edmonds Duncan being its ninth acquisition since the beginning of 2023, as the firm expands its geographical reach and wealth management services. Richard Tischler of RiezmanBerger served as legal counsel to Edmonds Duncan on the sale.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $325 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of June 30, 2024. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning.

