Creative Planning Acquires Ferris Capital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Capital, LLC has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Ferris Capital, which has $755 million in AUM, prides itself on its principles of trust and client service at every level as to be an indispensable resource and advocate to their clients for generations to come.

David M. Ferris, CEO and CIO of Ferris Capital, created a wealth management firm that was as driven, fast-paced, and determined as he was to provide a top-of-the-line experience to his clients. The 10-year-old firm now has a team that is adept at managing generational wealth, succession planning, investment management, real estate, retirement planning, private equity, and much more.

"Creative Planning is excited to bring Dave and the Ferris Capital team into the fold and expand our reach into the Massachusetts market," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "It was evident from the very beginning that the core values at Ferris Capital aligned with our core values here at Creative Planning. These similarities in our underlying philosophies of how we do business should make for a very smooth and successful transition as we aim to provide excellent service to our clients around the world."

"The entire Ferris Capital team is excited to become part of Peter's impressive operation. It is clear to everyone in our organization that our ability to serve our clients will be substantially enhanced thanks to the world-class team that Peter has assembled at Creative over many years," said Dave Ferris. "Peter's vision and commitment to transparent fiduciary investing with low-cost index funds, coupled with tax and planning experts, CPAs and attorneys, made this an easy decision to expand our offerings to clients on the East and West Coasts. The entire Ferris Capital team is as confident now as we were when we started the firm 10 years ago that our present and future clients will be well served by a unique combination of investment management and planning – working with Creative will better enable us to advise clients on changing market conditions."

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients.

