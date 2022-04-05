Creative Planning Acquires Resource Management LLC

The Louisiana Based RIA Manages 1.9 Billion in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resource Management LLC (Resource Management) has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Resource Management, which has 1.9 billion in AUM, is a fee-only, advisory firm which specializes in financial planning, family enterprise advising, and asset management for families and businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 1974, Resource Management has been a pioneer regarding its business planning and wealth management services.

President and CEO, Randy Waesche, has made it Resource Management's mission to make a meaningful impact on their clients lives by helping them navigate through an ever-changing world of investments, taxes, accounting, and economics. With that in mind, Resource Management is excited and ready to mesh with Creative Planning to provide even greater service to their clients.

"Randy and his team all exemplify what it is we look for in deals like these," said Peter Mallouk, President and CEO of Creative Planning. "Their expertise in working with closely-held businesses, professionals, and high net worth individuals along with their strong core values and beliefs made this a perfect fit and we are excited for what is to come."

"Creative Planning has built something special, and I am envious of Peter's talents and success over the past few years especially," said Waesche. "We believe our team will make great partners with Creative Planning and we are thrilled to be joining a company populated by talented and ethical people."

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022. Additionally, DeVoe & Co. served as financial advisor to Resource Management on the transaction.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

Media Contact:

Craig Dietel

JConnelly

973-590-4498

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning