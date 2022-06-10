Creative Planning Acquires Rosen Capital Management

The Macon, Georgia Based Wealth Management Firm Manages $114 Million in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Capital Management has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Rosen Capital Management has $114 million in AUM and brings 2 new employees into the Creative Planning fold, including the firm's CEO, Glenn Rosen.

Rosen Capital Management is a third-generation family business that began in 1948 as a life and health insurance agency, ultimately transitioning into a full-fledged financial planning and money management firm. They specialize in complete financial planning to include tax minimization strategies, wealth management, insurance needs and estate planning.

"Creative Planning is excited to bring on the Rosen Capital Management team who will help us break deeper into the Georgia market," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "From our first conversations with the Rosen team, we knew that the fit would be perfect due to their work ethic, dedication to clients, and overall core values."

"We are excited to join the Creative Planning team and utilize their expanded resources and talent to better serve our clients," said Glenn Rosen. "Rosen Capital Management is a family business, and we are excited to join Creative Planning and have our family grow with Peter and the rest of the team!"

With its latest acquisition, the second in just two short weeks, Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022. Additionally, Incap (Baltimore) served as financial advisor to Rosen Capital Management on the transaction.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

