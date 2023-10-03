Creative Planning Expands Expertise with Acquisition of Kistler-Tiffany Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), announced the acquisition of Kistler-Tiffany Advisors, an independent fiduciary that has been dedicated to providing customized fee-based financial planning services to individuals and families for nearly fifty years.

"We are excited to welcome the Kistler-Tiffany Advisors team joining our firm," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their commitment to nurturing relationships and leveraging creative talents aligns with our client-centric philosophy. And their unparalleled expertise in wealth management, estate planning, and business succession, combined with their dedication to personalization, perfectly complements our mission of delivering holistic financial solutions."

Kistler-Tiffany Advisors has cultivated an impeccable reputation as a seasoned authority in overseeing investable assets, estate planning, charitable initiatives, and business succession for high-net-worth families. With a primary focus on family-owned and privately-held businesses, Kistler-Tiffany Advisors excels in crafting comprehensive financial plans for affluent families. These plans span from estate and business succession planning to retirement strategies and tax-sensitive investments.

"Joining Creative Planning is a monumental step forward," stated Andy Reder, Managing Partner at Kistler-Tiffany Advisors. "Our shared vision of comprehensive financial planning and personalized client care finds an ideal partner in Creative Planning's innovative approach."

"As our business continued to grow, we understood the importance of finding scale quickly," added Mike Conner, Managing Partner. After a thorough search, we recognized the immense potential that would be realized by combining our specialized expertise with Creative Planning's extensive resources. We immediately enhance our services and capabilities to deliver unparalleled value to current and future clients."

Creative Planning continues to lead the financial services industry with innovation and forward-looking strategies. With a combined assets under management exceeding $245 billion as of July 1, 2023, and a global presence encompassing all 50 states and 65 countries, Creative Planning remains resolute in its mission to empower financial well-being and prosperity.

