Creative Planning Named New Investment Manager for Mississippi 529 Savings Plan

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading independent registered investment advisory firms, today announced a strategic collaboration with Catalis to modernize the Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) Plan. As the MACS Plan's new investment manager, Creative Planning brings more than 40 years of institutional investment expertise to the 529 savings plan market.

The collaboration pairs Catalis's savings program platform with Creative Planning's open-architecture investment approach to deliver a simpler, more modern experience for families saving for education.

Investment Innovation for Today's 529 Savers

The modernized MACS Plan is designed to make saving easier, more flexible and more cost-effective for account owners. Key enhancements include:

Enrollment year portfolios that automatically adjust over time, giving savers a clear path toward future education expenses





that automatically adjust over time, giving savers a clear path toward future education expenses Simplified risk-based portfolios for account owners who prefer a streamlined investment selection





for account owners who prefer a streamlined investment selection Reduced costs for MACS account owners, with a 20% fee reduction from the current structure





for MACS account owners, with a 20% fee reduction from the current structure An enhanced planning tool to help customers choose investments during enrollment

"We're excited to bring a more innovative approach to the 529 market through our collaboration with Catalis," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "By combining Catalis's expertise in administering public programs with Creative Planning's investment capabilities, we can deliver a modern, more flexible experience that helps Mississippi families save for the future."

"To drive value to our 529 plan clients, Catalis purposely sought an investment partner that offers both true open investment architecture and strong access to top national investment firms," said Catalis CEO Scott Roza. "Open architecture is a bedrock principle for Creative Planning, and they are uniquely positioned to deliver innovation and value to the 529 savings plan market."

Modern Payments and Digital Tools

The investment transition is part of a broader modernization effort by Catalis to integrate market-leading payment innovation directly into the 529 customer account experience through a single login that provides:

Digital wallet gifting through PayPal and Venmo, including cryptocurrency , making it easier for friends and family to contribute





through PayPal and Venmo, including , making it easier for friends and family to contribute Visa and Mastercard prepaid cards that help students pay for textbooks and other qualified education expenses

"Together, Catalis and Creative Planning are bringing Mississippi families a modernized 529 platform built for value, choice and long-term savings success," said Roza.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC, is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as business services and institutional money management.

Creative Planning and its affiliates have approximately $750 billion in assets under management or advisement as of June 30, 2026. United Capital Financial Advisors, Creative Planning Institutional Advisors, Baseline Wealth Management Ltd. (licensed by FINMA as a portfolio manager), and MASECO LLP (authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and a registered investment adviser with the SEC) are affiliates of Creative Planning.

About Catalis

Catalis provides services to fourteen 529 education savings and ABLE disability savings programs across the U.S. As a trusted partner to state-sponsored savings programs, Catalis brings deep experience in 529 program administration, participant recordkeeping, customer engagement and digital account management to help families plan, save and pay for future education expenses. The company is also a leading national provider of payments solutions to the public sector, pairing modern SaaS solutions with secure, scalable payment technology that helps governments streamline transactions, modernize services and better engage citizens.

Media Contact

Creative Planning

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SOURCE Creative Planning, LLC