Creative Planning Recognized as One of Ingram's Magazine's 2022 Best Companies to Work For in the Kansas City Region

Creative Planning now retains more than 1,200 employees nationwide with continued plans for growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country is proud to announce its recognition in Ingram's Magazine's 2022 Best Companies to Work For in Kansas City. This list was first constructed in 2008 and Creative Planning has been recognized multiple times since its inception.

The winners have been categorized into large, mid-sized, and small companies. Creative Planning was recognized in the Large Companies category alongside the likes of Blue KC, Children's Mercy, Custom Truck One Source, JE Dunn Construction and LMH Health.

"We are honored to be included in Ingram's Magazine's prestigious list this year," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "Our incredible group of compassionate, hardworking, and dedicated employees is what makes Creative Planning such an amazing place to work. We are excited to continue to improve our practices as the company grows."

Creative Planning recently celebrated the one year anniversary of the opening of the non-profit Pathway Financial Education, which promotes financial literacy education to small business owners, adults, and youth. During the program's inaugural year, more than 200 people have received free instruction on a variety of topics including money management, taxes and accounting, managing debt, using credit cards, buying a home, saving and investing, and much more.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

About Ingram's

Ingrams.com is the online presence for Ingram's Media and Ingram's Magazine, the leading business publication in Missouri and Kansas for more than 45 years. No other publication, broadcast outlet or Internet medium works harder to cover business, industry, and economic development trends throughout the bi-state region. Ingrams.com is the regional business community's gateway to news, features and business statistics relevant to every one of the seven diverse regions in each state, coupled with individual Destination Missouri and Destination Kansas Web sites for every county and hundreds of cities in the two-state region.

Media Contact:

Craig Dietel

JConnelly

973-590-4498

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning