Creative Planning Strengthens Expertise in Tax Planning and Investment Integration with Acquisition of CTB Financial Services

News provided by

Creative Planning

22 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), has announced the acquisition of CTB Financial Services, Ltd., a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), based in Minneapolis. Founded on a solid foundation in tax planning, CTB Financial Services, Ltd. has established itself as a trusted partner to clients seeking expert guidance in tax optimization for more than 20 years. The firm has excelled in merging tax planning with investment management, resulting in improved financial outcomes for clients. The strategic move further enhances Creative Planning's commitment to delivering holistic financial solutions by integrating tax planning and investment strategies.

"We are excited to welcome CTB Financial Services into the Creative Planning family," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Having earned the reputation of being the family CFO among their clients, their proven proficiency in wealth management and tax planning aligns with our mission of offering holistic, client-centric financial solutions. This strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and comprehensive support to our clients."

The acquisition of CTB Financial Services by Creative Planning underscores the firm's dedication to broadening its range of services and geographical reach. By incorporating CTB's offerings, Creative Planning enhances its ability to provide tax-efficient investment strategies to its expanding client base.

"Coming together with Creative Planning is an exciting opportunity," added Jonathan Liang, senior advisor at CTB Financial and now a Partner at Creative Planning." By consolidating taxes, retirement, spending, and investments within a single framework, we've seen how blended financial management can yield superior results. Now, we integrate these achievements with the extensive resources of Creative Planning, amplifying our capacity to bring exceptional value to our clients. Our shared vision of comprehensive financial planning and personalized client care makes joining Creative Planning a natural fit."

Creative Planning's track record of successful acquisitions and its dedication to innovation continue to position the firm as a leader in the financial services industry. With over $210 billion in combined assets under management as of December 31, 2022, and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries, Creative Planning remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering financial well-being and prosperity.

About Creative Planning
Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning has over $210B combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries as of 12/31/22.

Media Contact:
Andrew Jennings
JConnelly
973-791-3391
[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning

