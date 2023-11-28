Creative Planning Strengthens Its Expertise with the Acquisition of Daniels + Tansey

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), announced the acquisition of Daniels + Tansey. Based in Delaware, Daniels + Tansey is a dynamic firm specializing in integrated financial advisory, tax services, and investment management for individuals, families, and small businesses across the entire wealth spectrum, from accumulation and preservation to generational transfer.

"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to the accomplished team at Daniels + Tansey as they become part of the Creative Planning family," stated Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their team of industry experts is dedicated to delivering comprehensive wealth solutions with a personal touch, a philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Creative Planning's values."

Daniels + Tansey operates as a cohesive 'ensemble' firm, firmly believing that holistic wealth management encompasses three essential pillars: financial advisory, tax planning, and investment management. The firm's exceptional suite of core services has earned them recognition from Citywire as the fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) in Delaware, a testament to their commitment to providing institutional-quality service.

"We're excited about what our partnership with Creative Planning brings to our business and especially our clients," said Chris Daniels, Managing Director of D+T. "By combining a comprehensive national platform with our 40-year relationship with the community, we are now able to offer the Delaware Valley's premier, full-service tailored wealth management experience. We're looking forward to the opportunity to simplify financial complexity and build successful wealth journeys for clients throughout the region."

Firm Founder's Kit and DeVon Daniels added, "Our combination with Creative Planning isn't a culmination of our life's work, it's the beginning of a tremendous future," added Daniels + Tansey founding partners Christopher "Kit" Daniels and DeVon Daniels. "We have focused on delivering innovative, personalized services to our valued clients over our four-plus decades. Now, we have the opportunity to do so much more, and we're energized to get to work."

As of July 1, 2023, the combined assets under management exceed $245 billion, reinforcing Creative Planning's position as a prominent player in the industry. With a global footprint spanning all 50 states and 65 countries, Creative Planning remains steadfast in its mission to empower financial well-being and prosperity.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning has more than $245 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries as of July 1, 2023.

