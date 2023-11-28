Creative Planning Strengthens Its Expertise with the Acquisition of Daniels + Tansey

News provided by

Creative Planning

28 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), announced the acquisition of Daniels + Tansey. Based in Delaware, Daniels + Tansey is a dynamic firm specializing in integrated financial advisory, tax services, and investment management for individuals, families, and small businesses across the entire wealth spectrum, from accumulation and preservation to generational transfer.

"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to the accomplished team at Daniels + Tansey as they become part of the Creative Planning family," stated Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their team of industry experts is dedicated to delivering comprehensive wealth solutions with a personal touch, a philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Creative Planning's values."

Daniels + Tansey operates as a cohesive 'ensemble' firm, firmly believing that holistic wealth management encompasses three essential pillars: financial advisory, tax planning, and investment management. The firm's exceptional suite of core services has earned them recognition from Citywire as the fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) in Delaware, a testament to their commitment to providing institutional-quality service.

"We're excited about what our partnership with Creative Planning brings to our business and especially our clients," said Chris Daniels, Managing Director of D+T. "By combining a comprehensive national platform with our 40-year relationship with the community, we are now able to offer the Delaware Valley's premier, full-service tailored wealth management experience. We're looking forward to the opportunity to simplify financial complexity and build successful wealth journeys for clients throughout the region."

Firm Founder's Kit and DeVon Daniels added, "Our combination with Creative Planning isn't a culmination of our life's work, it's the beginning of a tremendous future," added Daniels + Tansey founding partners Christopher "Kit" Daniels and DeVon Daniels. "We have focused on delivering innovative, personalized services to our valued clients over our four-plus decades. Now, we have the opportunity to do so much more, and we're energized to get to work."

As of July 1, 2023, the combined assets under management exceed $245 billion, reinforcing Creative Planning's position as a prominent player in the industry. With a global footprint spanning all 50 states and 65 countries, Creative Planning remains steadfast in its mission to empower financial well-being and prosperity.

About Creative Planning
Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning has more than $245 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries as of July 1, 2023.

Media Contact:
Andrew Jennings, JConnelly
[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning

Also from this source

Creative Planning Strengthens Retirement Services with Acquisition of Mesirow's Corporate Retirement Advisory Services Team

Creative Planning Strengthens Retirement Services with Acquisition of Mesirow's Corporate Retirement Advisory Services Team

Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), announced its acquisition of Mesirow's corporate retirement...
Creative Planning Expands Expertise with Acquisition of Kistler-Tiffany Advisors

Creative Planning Expands Expertise with Acquisition of Kistler-Tiffany Advisors

Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), announced the acquisition of Kistler-Tiffany Advisors, an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.