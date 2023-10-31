Creative Planning Strengthens Retirement Services with Acquisition of Mesirow's Corporate Retirement Advisory Services Team

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), announced its acquisition of Mesirow's corporate retirement advisory services team. Led by David Dermenjian, Chris Pohlman, Vince Allegra and Chuck Lawless, this team partners with plan sponsors to manage fiduciary risk, attract and retain employees, and guide them toward achieving optimal retirement outcomes.

"We are excited to welcome Mesirow's impressive corporate retirement advisory services team into the Creative Planning family," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their commitment to tailoring financial solutions while championing social responsibility aligns perfectly with our values. They are well-equipped to address the retirement needs of plan sponsors, plan participants, investors, and non-qualified plans."

Creative Planning offers comprehensive retirement solutions catering to plans of all sizes, serving a wide range of clients, including publicly traded companies, large private corporations, small businesses, startups, as well as government entities such as cities, municipalities, and housing developments. The Creative Planning Retirement Services Practice provides services to over $137 billion in assets under advisement.

Carly Bell, Head of Retirement Services at Creative Planning, led the acquisition stating, "The acquisition of Mesirow's corporate retirement team is additive to our existing Retirement Services offering as it brings together industry thought leaders that will continue to expand the comprehensive services available from Creative Planning to plan sponsors and participants."

As of July 1, 2023, the team serves over 350 retirement plans, representing approximately $13 billion in assets under advisement and management. They are recognized by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) as a top-defined contribution plan advisor.

"As our business grew, we understood the need to find greater scale and resources," stated David Dermenjian, head of the team. "Our primary goal is to partner with plan sponsors and their employees to drive positive outcomes by providing innovative solutions and best in class client service. Joining Creative Planning allows us to deliver a new set of products, solutions and technologies to our current and future clients, and we're excited to be part of one of the largest independent RIAs in the country."

As of July 1, 2023, Creative Planning's assets under management are over $245 billion, cementing Creative Planning's standing as one of the largest independent wealth management firms in the country. Spanning all 50 states and 65 countries, Creative Planning remains dedicated to its mission of empowering financial well-being and prosperity.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning has more than $245 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries as of July 1, 2023.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, the firm serves clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

