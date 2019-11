Creative Realities, Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, 2019, Creative Realities, Inc. (the "Company", "Creative Realities") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) engaged Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte", "Successor Auditor") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company's financial statements commencing fiscal year 2020, subject to Deloitte's completion of its customary client acceptance procedures, which the Company expects to be completed shortly. Concurrent with the decision to engage Deloitte as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors dismissed EisnerAmper LLP ("Eisner", "Former Auditor") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm in connection with auditing the Company's financial statements commencing fiscal year 2020. The Company has authorized Eisner to respond fully to the inquiries of the successor auditors.

"We are pleased to announce the engagement of Deloitte & Touche LLP, a reputable name in the marketplace with a strong practice in our local market, which will be an important part of the Creative Realities story in the next stage of our growth. We would like to thank EisnerAmper LLP for their expertise and guidance in working with the Company over the previous five years," said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer of the Company added, "The Company's decision to change its auditor was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and EisnerAmper on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. In exercising their fiduciary duties as directors of a Nasdaq-listed company, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved the change in the auditors, following a competitive request for proposal process with several independent registered public accounting firms. We are excited to work with Deloitte beginning in 2020."

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that would be deemed "forward-looking statements" under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "may," "likely," "anticipate," "expect" and "believe" indicate forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements may reflect management's present expectations and estimates regarding future expenses, revenue and profitability, trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations, operating efficiencies, revenue opportunities, potential new markets, and the ability of the Company to effectively compete in a highly competitive market. Nevertheless, and despite the fact that management's expectations and estimates are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable and data management believes to be reliable, the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements are subject to future risks and uncertainties, any of which could materially affect the Company's actual performance. Risks and uncertainties that could affect such performance include, but are not limited to: the adequacy of funds for future operations; future expenses, revenue and profitability; trends affecting financial condition and results of operations; ability to convert proposals into customer orders; the ability of customers to pay for products and services; the impact of changing customer requirements upon revenue recognition; customer cancellations; the availability and terms of additional capital; ability to develop new products; dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; industry trends and the competitive environment; the impact of the Company's financial condition upon customer and prospective customer relationships; and the impact of losing one or more senior executives or failing to attract additional key personnel. These and other risk factors are discussed in Company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given these uncertainties, and the fact that forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and assumption as of the date of this press release, you should not attribute undue certainty to these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, even if new information becomes available in the future.

