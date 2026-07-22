Creative Safety Supply Expands Safety Solutions with Launch of New Lockout/Tagout Line

Designed to address the most frequent OSHA citations, the new LOTO line provides complete physical lockout solutions for industrial and manufacturing environments.

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Safety Supply, a provider of workplace safety and compliance products, today announced the launch of a new Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) product line designed to help facilities meet OSHA's hazardous energy control standard (29 CFR 1910.147), one of the agency's most frequently cited violations year after year.

Lockout Tagout Kit from Creative Safety Supply

Lockout/Tagout failures remain a persistent risk across manufacturing, chemical processing, and industrial maintenance environments. Improperly isolated machinery, pipelines, and electrical panels can lead to serious injury when equipment is unexpectedly re-energized during service. Creative Safety Supply's new line is built to close the specific gaps that most often lead to incidents and citations: unmarked or shared keys, unsecured group lockouts, and inconsistent isolation of electrical, pneumatic, and fluid energy sources.

The expanded line includes:

Steel and nylon shackle padlocks (keyed-different and keyed-alike options) for individual and multi-point lockout accountability

(keyed-different and keyed-alike options) for individual and multi-point lockout accountability Steel and nylon lockout hasps , accommodating up to six padlocks for group lockout procedures

, accommodating up to six padlocks for group lockout procedures Portable group lock boxes , holding up to 13 padlocks on the lid and 40 in storage, for large-scale shift changes and multi-crew jobs

, holding up to 13 padlocks on the lid and 40 in storage, for large-scale shift changes and multi-crew jobs Valve lockout devices , including quarter-turn ball valve, gate valve, and adjustable ball valve lockouts for fluid and gas isolation

, including quarter-turn ball valve, gate valve, and adjustable ball valve lockouts for fluid and gas isolation Circuit breaker lockouts , rated for 120–277V, 480–600V, and universal applications, to prevent accidental re-energization during electrical work

, rated for 120–277V, 480–600V, and universal applications, to prevent accidental re-energization during electrical work Wall-mounted lockout stations , holding up to 40 padlocks with dedicated tag and hasp storage

, holding up to 40 padlocks with dedicated tag and hasp storage Portable lockout kits, including a waist pouch and carrying-bag kits for electrical and valve isolation

"Hazardous energy control remains one of the most persistent risks in industrial workplaces, and enforcement has only intensified in recent years," said Kirk Jensen, Product Development Manager at Creative Safety Supply. "We've always helped facilities manage the visual side of energy control with labels and signage. Adding physical lockout/tagout devices was the logical next step. Our customers wanted a single, trusted partner for complete safety solutions, and this new line delivers exactly that."

Each product is designed to support the full lockout/tagout process: identifying energy sources, isolating them, applying locks and tags, and verifying isolation before work begins…the core steps OSHA outlines for compliant hazardous energy control programs.

To learn more about the new Lockout/Tagout line, visit https://www.creativesafetysupply.com/lockout-tagout/

About Creative Safety Supply Creative Safety Supply is a trusted provider of workplace safety and Lean manufacturing products. From visual communication tools like floor marking tape and signs to expert educational resources, the company helps organizations improve safety and efficiency.

SOURCE Creative Safety Supply