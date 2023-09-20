Creative Services, Inc, (CSI) Background Screening Services achieves Great Place to Work Certification for the 3rd Year in a Row!

MANSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (CSI), a renowned provider of background screening and due diligence services (www.creativeservices.com), is thrilled to announce its third consecutive certification by Great Place to Work®. This esteemed recognition comes as a testament to CSI's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment.

Great Place to Work®, a globally recognized authority on matters of workplace culture, employee engagement, and effective leadership, conducts impartial evaluations of companies. These evaluations are solely based on feedback provided by employees regarding their experiences within the organization. Notably, CSI's recent assessment revealed an impressive statistic: a remarkable 95 percent of its employees affirm that it is indeed a Great Place to Work —a sharp contrast to the 57 percent average for typical U.S.- based companies.

This achievement underscores CSI's dedication to creating a workplace where employees thrive and contribute to the company's ongoing success. The company's consistent recognition by Great Place to Work® affirms its commitment to nurturing a supportive and fulfilling work environment.

"Great Place to Work Certification is not just a certification, but an ongoing commitment to our employees, who are engaged, and enthusiastically contribute to our successes." - Judy Gootkind-Vice President of Finance and Administration.

"Forging a culture of empathy and inclusion within our team is just as crucial for our growth and triumph as devising innovative background screening services for our clients," stated Alan Sklar, CEO and President at CSI. "We're elated to achieve the status of a Great Place to Work-Certified company and stand unwavering in our commitment to cultivating a work environment where our team members can join forces with our customers to reach the pinnacle of their professional goals."

Highlighting the company's commitment to empathy and inclusion, a significant 96 percent of team members surveyed by Great Place to Work affirm that new members are warmly welcomed into CSI. Furthermore, a complete 100 percent indicated that colleagues prioritize treating each other with equality and respect, instead of getting involved in office politics or behaviors that undermine collaboration.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CSI is one of the best companies to work for in the country," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work.

About CSI

