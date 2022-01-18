Creative Shop Veteran Joins Leading Performance Marketing Agency, GainShare, as Company's Creative Director

GainShare's expansion to a fully integrated performance creative powerhouse continues with the hiring of new Creative Director, Jaime Groth Searle.

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading performance marketing agency, GainShare, has appointed Jaime Groth Searle as the company's Creative Director. Groth Searle will lead creative strategy and development for GainShare as it continues to grow as a fully integrated performance creative agency.

With over 15 years of creative and marketing experience, Groth Searle brings a breadth of knowledge to GainShare having previously held positions at Arc, Wunderman Thompson, FCB, Havas and Mosaic. Her key focus will be evolving GainShare's performance creative approach, further expanding converged video and integrated marketing efforts across the customer journey and path to purchase.

"We are thrilled to have Jaime join the GainShare team," said Anna Fowles, EVP of Performance Creative at GainShare. "Jaime brings with her a wealth of experience and a unique understanding of blending audience insights with platform best practices to produce creative that drives results."

Groth Searle is joining at a critical time for the business as converged TV becomes the focus of the market for 2022. "Consumer media consumption changes have gone into overdrive during the pandemic. Marketers must deliver seamless brand messaging and reach their target audience across more platforms and formats than ever before," said Cass Baker, President of GainShare.

GainShare continues to broaden their offerings to deliver fully integrated marketing and roll out a deeper set of capabilities across creative and DRTV, performance media and data and analytics. Groth Searle rounds out GainShare's DRTV creative legacy with a deep experience in digital media creative, allowing GainShare to continue to deliver on its unique blend of video production and expansive performance services.

"As a true performance marketing agency, GainShare utilizes quality performance tactics and strategic creative that drives response," said Groth Searle. "As a results-focused marketer, I'm excited to dig in and provide a wealth of unique business solutions to help clients thrive and to further GainShare's legacy as a premier performance marketing agency."

GainShare brings 35+ years of deep expertise and proven response-generating techniques to every aspect of performance marketing. With offices in Chicago and Toronto, we provide direct to consumer marketing services including strategy, creative, digital, media and analytics. We are scientific, creative, predictive marketers who are passionate about driving bottom-line measurable results that accelerate our clients' businesses. GainShare consistently over-delivers on acquisition and profit objectives—offering solutions that help our clients grow their brands and gain share of market. https://www.gainshare.com

