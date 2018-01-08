Creative Showcases Award-Winning X-Fi Sonic Carrier at CES 2018

The Sonic Carrier which personifies the Audio of Tomorrow is a powerful home entertainment system with 17 drivers in a 15.2 configuration and 1000W RMS power that works out-of-the-box to deliver a fuss-free powerful audio solution, giving the added edge over more complex solutions with multiple discrete speakers and messy wiring that cost many times more.

Prior to CES 2018, the Sonic Carrier was awarded the Best of CEDIA 2017 Award by AVS Forum, the world's largest AV-enthusiast forum site, where it was dubbed 'soundbar of the gods':

"My mind was completely blown… If somebody asks me to name the best soundbar I've ever heard, I will no longer have any reason to hesitate. I'll simply say, 'Without any question, it's the X-Fi Sonic Carrier from Creative…' The quality of the holographic surround-sound the Creative X-Fi Sonic Carrier puts out is something I have not heard before from any soundbar. Oh, and the subwoofer. Wow." – Mark Henninger, Senior Editor, AVS Forum

Here is what other reviewers and industry insiders are saying about the Sonic Carrier:

"My lord, it was incredible. The Sonic Carrier was able to fill Creative's booth on the busy show floor (in an open exhibition hall at E3) with full, rich sound with the aid of the company's proprietary SuperWide X-Fi tech that can give even compressed stereo sources a panoramic-like soundstage. But more impressively, surround sounds like a bird's song or its fluttering wings felt like they were happening behind and above me." – Jeff Grubb, Reporter at GamesBeat, VentureBeat.com

"The demonstration of the Creative Sonic Carrier was a genuine revelation, the likes of which I haven't experienced in ages. It excelled as both a room-filling home theatre system and as an impressive implementation of Dolby Atmos® technology. Hard to believe that it was just the one box, plus subs." – Chris Chiarella, noted audio/video journalist

Experience Sonic Holography at CES 2018

Visitors will be able to experience the phenomenal audio of X-Fi Sonic Carrier for themselves when they visit the Creative Suite at CES 2018, The Venetian, Level 2, Bassano 2701 – 2703 from January 9-12, 2018.

Also Experience Headphone Audio Holography at the Creative Suite

Be the first in the world to witness the new groundbreaking Super X-Fi® technology that recreates a speaker listening experience and reproduces it for headphones – it's like the magic of 3D holography, but in audio, for headphones. Refer to a separate press release on Super X-Fi or check out sxfi.com for more information.

CES 2018 Exclusives!

Creative will be offering the Sonic Carrier at an exclusive CES 2018 Introductory Offer to all visitors. To find out more about the Sonic Carrier and its exclusive CES 2018 offers, visit soniccarrier.com/ces2018.

Attendees of the Sonic Carrier and Super X-Fi demos will also be given a pair of FREE audio holography-enabled headphones.

