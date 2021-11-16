Creative Sign Designs, LLC Announces Growth Investment

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Sign Designs, LLC ("Creative"), a full-service provider of consulting, design, fabrication, installation and maintenance services for custom, exterior and interior signage and environmental graphics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a growth recapitalization led by Heritage Growth Partners LLC ("Heritage Growth"), an Atlanta, GA-based private, family investment office.

The purpose of the recapitalization is to support Creative's growing operations, enable expansion of capabilities and fund future acquisition initiatives. Hancock Whitney Bank provided a new senior secured debt facility in connection with the transaction. Creative's partnership with Heritage Growth allows Larry Morgan, an investor and partner in the business since 2005, to focus efforts on his expanding auto dealership business, Morgan Auto Group. Remaining terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are elated to enter this next phase of growth and thank Larry Morgan for his longstanding and continuing support of our growth objectives," said Jamie Harden, Chief Executive Officer of Creative. "In addition to capital, Heritage Growth brings strategic relationships and acquisition expertise which will help Creative reach its true potential. We look forward to accelerating our growth organically as well as expanding the business through selective acquisitions that bolster our capabilities and broaden our reach."

Heritage Growth Managing Partner, Alex Mammen, who has joined the Board of Creative, added, "We are excited to partner with Jamie and the entire Creative team to help them reach their growth objectives and better serve their expanding client base. From the onset, we have been impressed by the culture, values and leadership of the Creative team and their impressive roster of projects which includes a number of high-profile clients in the transportation, industrial, hospitality, multi-family, healthcare and education sectors."

"Driven by differentiated design, a highly capable and experienced project management team and an impressive in-house manufacturing platform, Creative checks all of the boxes not just for its clients but for us as investment partners," said Evan Toporek, Partner at Heritage Growth, who also joined the Board of Creative as part of the recapitalization. "We look forward to helping Creative further establish itself as an industry leader."

Trenam Law served as legal advisor to Jamie Harden and Creative, Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen served as legal advisor to Larry Morgan, Squire Patton Boggs served as legal advisor to Heritage Growth and Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick served as legal advisor to Hancock Whitney Bank. LCG Advisors, TBM (a BKS Partner), livingHR and 100 Day Advisory Partners provided Quality of Earnings, Insurance, HR and IT diligence support services, respectively, in connection with the recapitalization.

About Creative Sign Designs, LLC

Founded in 1986, Creative is a nationally-recognized, full-service provider of consulting, design, fabrication, installation and maintenance services for custom, architectural exterior, interior and wayfinding signage and environmental graphics solutions. Through its full-service approach, Creative focuses on driving efficiencies, maximizing accountability and increasing customer loyalty by providing a seamless offering from concept to completion. Creative is headquartered in Tampa, FL, maintains a field office in Orlando, FL and has approximately 150 employees, including 15 sales representatives in Florida and Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: www.creativesigndesigns.com.

About Heritage Growth Partners LLC

Heritage Growth Partners LLC is an Atlanta, GA-based private, family investment office focused on serving owner-managers and their companies to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Heritage Growth takes a collaborative approach to investing, with the goal of building true partnerships with management that are enhanced by its patient and flexible family capital and its ongoing strategic, financial and operational support.

For more information, please visit: www.heritagegrowth.com.

About Hancock Whitney Bank

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

For more information, please visit: www.hancockwhitney.com.

