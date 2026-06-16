Creative Teams Have AI Rules, and Almost None of Them Follow Those Rules

New survey exposes a universal compliance gap, and finds AI risk concerns grow sharply with company size

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software today released a new survey of more than 300 creative professionals that reveals a striking paradox at the heart of enterprise AI adoption: 96% of organizations have formal restrictions around AI usage, yet that same percentage of employees acknowledge using unapproved AI tools anyway. The findings, released today by Santa Cruz Software, point to a growing governance crisis that widens significantly as companies scale.

The data suggests that AI policy and AI behavior have become almost entirely disconnected inside creative and marketing organizations. While leadership has moved to establish guardrails, employees are moving faster, and around them.

That gap carries real stakes. Nearly three in four respondents (73%) cited copyright issues as a concern with AI-generated content, and 66% flagged data privacy and security risks. But those concerns are not evenly distributed. Among employees at companies with more than 500 employees, 83% expressed concern about data privacy. That figure drops to 74% at mid-sized companies of 51 to 500 employees, falls further to 43% at companies with fewer than 50 employees, and sits at just 35% among freelancers. The implication is clear: the larger the organization, the more exposure a compliance gap creates.

Despite the governance friction, creative professionals are largely at peace with AI's role in their work. Seventy-five percent described AI as an assistive tool designed to help them work faster and more efficiently, not a replacement for human creativity. The productivity gains appear to bear that out: teams are using the time saved on production work to focus more on creative thinking, storytelling, and campaign execution.

"Creative teams are showing that AI is most valuable as an assistive technology," said Mark Hilton. "But the biggest challenge now isn't adoption, it's governance. Organizations need AI workflows that give teams the speed they want without putting sensitive data or brand assets at risk."

The productivity case for AI is no longer in question. According to the survey, 96% of creative professionals save more than 5 hours per week using AI tools, with more than half reporting savings exceeding 10 hours weekly. Nearly all respondents (98%) reported measurable ROI from AI-enabled design tools, up from 91% in 2024. And 90% said they use AI more today than they did 12 months ago.

But those gains are increasingly outpacing the governance structures meant to manage them, a tension that Santa Cruz Software says is now the defining challenge for enterprise creative teams.

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software specializes in creative workflow integration, offering tools that connect design applications with digital asset management (DAM) systems, enabling teams to collaborate, stay on brand and work faster without leaving their creative environment. Its solutions streamline brand compliance, enhance cross-team collaboration and boost productivity. The product suite includes PrintUI (dynamic InDesign-based templates), LinkrUI (a DAM connector for Adobe, Google Workspace, Microsoft Office and other applications), BannersUI (ad design automation) and BrandingUI (a turnkey portal for collateral and campaign management). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website.

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SOURCE Santa Cruz Software