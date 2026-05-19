Santa Cruz Software Expands BrandingUI with Full Print and Digital Campaign Capabilities and New Subscription Tiers

New SMB and Enterprise Plans Support Multi-channel Campaigns Across Print, Digital, and Animated Formats

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software , a leader in creative operations and digital asset management (DAM) solutions, today announced a major update to BrandingUI, expanding its capabilities to power complete marketing campaigns across print and digital channels. The platform now enables teams to create, manage, and distribute brand-compliant assets—including dynamic digital campaigns similar to Adobe Express and Canva—while maintaining full brand control from a single environment.

Additionally the company is introducing two new subscription tiers to BrandingUI—SMB and Enterprise—to better serve creative teams of all sizes. BrandingUI now gives marketing departments, agencies, and in-house creative teams everything they need to create, manage, and distribute brand-compliant assets—now including dynamic banner ad design and automation.

"With this expansion, we're streamlining the creative workflow for creative and marketing teams," said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "By integrating the automated banner design technology of BannersUI directly into BrandingUI, teams can now quickly produce multi-channel campaigns—print, digital, and animated banners—while maintaining full brand control."

The update comes on the heels of Santa Cruz Software's recent SOC 2 Type II audit completion , underscoring the company's focus on security, compliance, and enterprise readiness.

New Subscription Tiers for Every Team Size

SMB Plan – Ideal for growing companies, 50 seats included with powerful brand-management and automation features. Additional seats can be added as needed.

– Ideal for growing companies, 50 seats included with powerful brand-management and automation features. Additional seats can be added as needed. Enterprise Plan – Designed for large organizations, 150 seats included with advanced administrative controls, single sign-on (SSO), dedicated servers, and support for multiple business units or departments. The plan is aligned with SOC 2 Type II–audited security practices. Additional seats can be added as needed.

Both tiers include key capabilities such as customizable templates for InDesign and Photoshop, multi-channel campaign automation, DAM and cloud storage integrations, brand styling controls, and detailed user/content reporting.

This expansion underscores Santa Cruz Software's commitment to helping creative and marketing professionals save time, reduce costs, and protect brand integrity across every channel.

For more information about BrandingUI's new plans and features, visit the Santa Cruz Software website .

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software specializes in creative workflow integration, offering tools that connect design applications with digital asset management (DAM) systems, enabling teams to collaborate, stay on brand and work faster without leaving their creative environment. Its solutions streamline brand compliance, enhance cross-team collaboration and boost productivity. The product suite includes PrintUI (dynamic InDesign-based templates), LinkrUI (a DAM connector for Adobe, Google Workspace, Microsoft Office and other applications), BannersUI (ad design automation) and BrandingUI (a turnkey portal for collateral and campaign management). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

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SOURCE Santa Cruz Software