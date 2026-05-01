Santa Cruz Software Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Strengthening Security Assurance for Enterprise Customers

Santa Cruz Software reinforces commitment to protecting customer data and supporting enterprise procurement requirements

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software today announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II audit, resulting in an independent attestation report validating its security controls and operational practices. This report provides enterprise customers with added assurance around the security practices of Santa Cruz Software.

For enterprise teams, SOC 2 documentation is often a required component of enterprise vendor security reviews, particularly for organizations with strict risk management, compliance, and procurement standards. The SOC 2 Type II findings are summarized in the Santa Cruz Software Trust Center , and they validate that the company maintains controls aligned with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, which may include Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy. The audit was conducted by Prescient Security , a recognized independent assessor of SOC compliance.

"Enterprise customers rely on Santa Cruz Software tools to support important content and workflow operations, and they need assurance that security is built into how those tools are delivered and managed," said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "Our SOC 2 examination is an important milestone that validates that commitment and helps customers streamline security reviews, procurement, and deployment."

The SOC 2 attestation supports customers who require formal third-party validation as part of onboarding and renewal processes, including security questionnaires, vendor assessments, and internal governance reviews. Santa Cruz Software will continue investing in security, privacy, and operational resilience to meet evolving enterprise expectations.

As part of its ongoing security roadmap, Santa Cruz Software is actively working toward ISO/IEC 27001 certification, reinforcing its commitment to globally recognized standards for information security management.

Customers and prospects who need SOC 2 documentation for procurement or compliance purposes can access the Santa Cruz Software Trust Center or request additional documentation through the Santa Cruz Software contact page .

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software specializes in creative workflow integration, offering tools that connect design applications with digital asset management (DAM) systems, enabling teams to collaborate, stay on brand and work faster without leaving their creative environment. Its solutions streamline brand compliance, enhance cross-team collaboration and boost productivity. The product suite includes PrintUI (dynamic InDesign-based templates), LinkrUI (a DAM connector for Adobe, Google Workspace, Microsoft Office and other applications), BannersUI (ad design automation) and BrandingUI (a turnkey portal for collateral and campaign management). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

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SOURCE Santa Cruz Software