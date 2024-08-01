Creative Thinking Network Launches Game-Changing App: Elevate Your Teaching with a Global, Ad-Free Community

Unlock Creativity and Connect with Educators Worldwide Anytime, Anywhere

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creative Thinking Network, a leader in promoting creativity through interactive learning, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new mobile application today, August 1. This innovative app represents a major step in the organization's mission to make creative education accessible to a global audience by providing the ultimate online community for educators to share, educate, and grow.

The Creative Thinking Network is pioneering a new approach to building a close-knit community for educators by connecting teachers from around the globe in a supportive and intimate environment. Unlike traditional platforms cluttered with ads and endorsements, Creative Thinking Network offers a distraction-free space where educators can focus on enhancing their lesson plans, participate in continuous learning through webinars, and engage with a network of peers who genuinely support their professional growth.

Key features of the Curiosity 2 Create app include:

Expert Network: Access a diverse network of specialists from around the globe with a specific focus on education, available to assist with specific subjects and educational needs at your fingertips.

Lesson Plans & Courses: Comprehensive resources including structured courses and ready-to-use lesson plans to share and discuss with fellow educators.

Webinars: Curated sessions with global educators, continually expanding and refining—a personalized educational resource in your pocket.

Subscription Model: Affordable $10 /month fee grants full access to all features and content, ensuring value and continuous learning opportunities and support.

"We are very excited to launch the Creative Thinking Network App, which represents our commitment to empowering individuals everywhere to unleash their creativity," said Dr. Cyndi Burnett, Co-Founder and Director of the Creative Thinking Network. "By bringing our platform to mobile devices, we aim to make creative learning even more accessible and convenient for everyone."

Feedback from early users has been overwhelmingly positive. "With many teachers seeking more training and accessible support groups, the affordability of the app has proven to be a worthwhile replacement to often costly and complicated alternatives, providing a network of support both educationally and otherwise not found on other sites or platforms," says Katie Trowbridge, CEO of Curiosity 2 Create, parent company of the Creative Thinking Network.

The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices now. Users can delve into a wide range of creative disciplines, from art and design to science experiments and DIY projects, all crafted to ignite curiosity and encourage hands-on learning.

For more information about the Creative Thinking Network and to stay updated on the app release, please visit www.creativethinkingnetwork.com.

About the Creative Thinking Network:

The Creative Thinking Network is a collaborative community dedicated to infusing creative thinking into classrooms around the world. Founded in 2023, the platform offers users curated webinars and resources led by global educators. It serves as a hub connecting learners with expert teachers worldwide, offering structured courses, lesson plans, and personalized support across various disciplines.

