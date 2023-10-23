"Creative Together" by Dr. Steven Kowalski: A Beacon of Innovation in a Hyper-Connected World

The Power of Conscious Co-creation for Innovation, Resilience, and Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Kowalski's Creative Together: Sparking Innovation in the New World of Work, published by Page Two Press, serves as a powerful guide for innovative organizations in today's ever-evolving business environment. His illuminating book reveals creativity as the driving force behind innovation, providing invaluable insights on unlocking and effectively utilizing it in collaborative endeavors. It emphasizes the importance of creativity for both pioneering innovation and for excellence in execution, and serves as a call to action to use our creative potential consciously and intentionally.

Unlocking Creative Potential

Described as a paradigm shifter, "Creative Together" unveils a powerful methodology for turning creativity into innovative results that generate new value, efficiency, and productivity. The San Francisco Book Review praises it as a masterpiece, where "every intricate part of the book comes together to create a brilliant, satisfying work." Dr. Kowalski's lyrical and insightful writing is seen as a testament to his embodiment of creativity, enriching readers with his illustrative stories, research findings, practical exercises, and introspective questions, making the reading experience "a thrilling adventure."

"Creative Together: Sparking Innovation in the New World of Work is especially and unreservedly recommended for personal, professional, community, corporate, college, and university library collections and supplemental MBA curriculum studies lists," Midwest Book Review commends.

"With refreshing honesty and exemplary generosity, Steven elucidates his team's shortcomings… lighting a clear path for the reader to follow," states the San Francisco Book Review. Learning from his experiences, readers can comprehend how individual perceptions and beliefs influence collective creativity, offering "a clear path" to foster innovation and co-creation. The book is "impressively well written, organized and presented," says Midwest Book Review.

"Creative Together" offers a transformative journey that reshapes perspectives on creativity. It breaks the chains of traditional views, allowing everyone to embrace and explore their creative potential for the collective good of humanity. As quoted by the San Francisco Book Review, this book "has lit a torch that will expose untapped potentials and connect us to our unblemished, inner creativity."

It is also a critical read for business leaders and managers in their quest for excellence in execution. In fact, creativity is not the enemy of execution. Instead, it is an essential resource for overcoming obstacles and constraints, improving processes, accelerating the adoption of change, and realizing greater speed in implementation. The book invites everyone to focus the power of their creativity to turn the challenges of execution into opportunities.

Dr. Steven Kowalski's "Creative Together" is not just a book; it is designed to spark a movement that awakens the creative genius within us. Companies will find the principles expounded in "Creative Together" help to align their workforces with high-value goals that generate groundbreaking solutions.

Get ready to embark on this enlightening journey to uncover your creative potential and contribute to a world where creativity is the cornerstone of innovation and progress. "Creative Together" is published by Page Two Press and is available at bookstores & online retailers nationwide.

"The new world of work demands more than a reactive mindset; it seeks a more proactive, collaborative, and creative form of accountability at every organizational level," says Dr. Kowalski.

About the Author

Dr. Kowalski is a leading voice in the global movement for conscious creativity with more than 25 years of experience as an organizational development expert. Through his firm, Creative License™ Consulting Services, he works with clients to shape organizational cultures and reinvigorate how teams co-create new value. As a coach, speaker, and consultant-partner, he facilitates the creativity of scientists, engineers, business leaders, and professionals across industries. Steven holds a PhD in adult learning and organizational creativity from UCLA, and is the author of more than 100 workplace learning programs.

