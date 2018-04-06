Creative Unleashes Sound Blaster K3+ in the US: The Portable Mixing Board for Today's Online Streamers

Like its predecessor, Sound Blaster K3+ was developed in part by a number of broadcasters, singers, musicians, and audio engineers. Their feedback has allowed Creative to understand various recording needs, and has resulted in a practical, professional recording interface that boasts incredible connectivity options.

"We're proud to be part of that amazing journey in helping people to express themselves through the content they create," said Low Long Chye, General Manager of Creative. "The Sound Blaster K3+ is a full-fledged portable mixer with a wealth of features that allow any budding musician, comedian, live-streaming gamer or vlogger to customize their content and broadcast in amazing quality. And because it's so compact and easily powered via USB, they can broadcast live from almost anywhere with just a mobile phone, the book-sized K3+, and a USB powerbank."

About Sound Blaster K3+

The Sound Blaster K3+ is a portable sound mixer with hardware audio processing such as reverb and autotune. It boasts multiple connectivity inputs, supports both dynamic and 48V phantom powered condenser microphones, and features individual input/output gain control. The all-new K3+ also features six special sound clips to enhance live broadcasts, a dedicated mobile output volume knob, and even allows users to connect multiple units together when broadcasting as a band or a group.

6 Modes of Operation

The Sound Blaster K3+ supports up to six different usage scenarios, including music playback, recording, broadcasting, web chat, karaoke and DJ hosting. Features such as voice over and reverb effects can be triggered and combined to produce the ideal recording quality needed for your individual use case scenario.

The Sound Blaster K3+ is very simple to set up and requires no driver installation. Just connect via USB. The Sound Blaster K3+ can also be connected using a 4-pole 3.5mm audio jack, giving users full control when using streaming and recording apps on their mobile phones or tablets.

Audio quality is of the utmost priority when recording music or streaming video. The Sound Blaster K3+ features a built-in, high-definition audio processor that enables it to record crisp and crystal clear audio. Users can start with basic equipment and eventually upgrade to professional headphones and microphones. K3+ also comes with two separate headphone monitoring channels allowing the artist and sound engineer to control their own preferred volume.

The Sound Blaster K3+'s powerful built-in audio processor allows users access to real-time audio effects, including reverb and autotune. These sounds are also available even when connected to mobile devices.

Users may select the following sound clips during live broadcasts to add fun and emotion: VIP Entrance, Cheers, Baby Laughter , Audience Laughter, Gunshots, and Crow Caws.

This feature solves the problem where current mobile phones have no control over the broadcast volume. Users can now ensure that their audience gets an ideal broadcast volume level.

The Sound Blaster K3+ is perfect for multiple users who require their own individual mixer boards when live broadcasting together. For instance, users of a 4-piece band can daisy-chain four K3+ units and broadcast during a show. This feature gives users the flexibility and freedom to customize their own settings or enable effects as they wish.

For those interested to watch a live presentation featuring the Sound Blaster K3+ at launch, a Facebook Live event will take place at https://www.facebook.com/SoundBlaster/ on Friday 6 April, 10am PDT.

Pricing and Availability

The Sound Blaster K3+ will be available in the US at Amazon, Newegg, and Fry's at USD129.99.

To find out more about Sound Blaster K3+, visit Creative.com.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for launching the multimedia revolution, Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions which include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade amplifiers and digital audio converters, and next-generation home-theatre systems. Creative continues to re-invent the Sound Blaster, which has a user base of over 400 million, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar and Sound Blaster X7 that aim at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets.

Beyond Sound Blaster, Creative has also unveiled X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse hosts, bridges and enhances a multitude of state-of-the-art technologies and entertainment platforms, and personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

