Creative Virtual and KMS Lighthouse Announce Joint Venture to Significantly Enhance Customer Service and Knowledge Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, and KMS lighthouse, a leading provider of next-generation knowledge management, are integrating their solutions to help organisations improve customer service, call resolution and knowledge management.

Integrating Creative Virtual V-Person™ natural language chatbots and virtual agents, and KMS lighthouse intelligent knowledge management system will create the most powerful customer experience (CX) solution available today. The V-Person chatbot engages users in natural language conversation while sharing content from Lighthouse within the conversational interface. As a result, enterprises will now be able to provide agents and customers with correct information every time.

Chris Ezekiel, Creative Virtual Founder & CEO, described the integration as: "A powerful combination which drastically improves the customer service and knowledge management pain points of a company."

By integrating the V-Person chatbot with the Lighthouse platform, companies are able to offer 24/7 access to smart self-help online and provide an efficient, easy-to-use tool for agents and other team members while keeping the information consistent and accurate between all entities.

Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS lighthouse, says: "Bringing the expertise and best practices knowhow from our experienced teams together with our innovative technology will undoubtably help organisations save time and money and increase customer satisfaction."

About KMS lighthouse:

KMS lighthouse is a leading provider of the next-generation knowledge management solution Lighthouse. Lighthouse enhances every engagement by empowering customers and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, including easy integration to enhance existing and future self-service channels.

About Creative Virtual:

Creative Virtual, winner of Frost & Sullivan's 2019 AI-Enhanced Customer Self-Service Leadership Award and the Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2017, is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organisations including Lloyds Banking Group, BT, HSBC, Chase and InterContinental Hotels Group rely on our award-winning V-Person technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

