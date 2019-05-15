CreativeDrive Launches, CDFB, Global Fashion & Beauty Practice

In conjunction with the launch of CDFB, CreativeDrive is also introducing CD/LAB, a custom studio solution for brands. CD/LAB provides a dedicated content studio within a brand's location, or a hybrid of onsite and offsite, all with end-to-end integrated technology. The CD/LAB approach is already fully adopted by several CDFB clients.

Worldwide CEO of CreativeDrive, Myles Peacock says, "The launch of CDFB and CD/LAB is a natural evolution to one of our longstanding areas of expertise. Not only do we have the privilege of partnering with many of the pioneers in the fashion and beauty industry with CreativeDrive's Fashion and Beauty practice, in Tom, we have an experienced creative leader with a track record of producing exactly the kind of forward-thinking answers fashion and beauty brands need."

Tom Strollo says, "Continuing to be at the heart of where our clients need us to be from both a services and geographical perspective, we will continue to explore expanding our global footprint to metropolitan cities with a rich fashion and beauty presence, throughout North America, APAC and EMEA."

CreativeDrive has also announced the promotion of Davia de Croix to CDFB's Global Executive Creative Director. She will be responsible for continuing to build and oversee a global creative team providing clients with concepts and ideation, art direction, design and campaign development.

The "Not Just Fashion Forward. Forward" campaign epitomizes CDFB's expertise lies in brand defining content for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, as well as in using technology and innovation to keep advancing forward.

Meagan Avona, Kate Spade's Senior Manager says, "I take pride in driving new initiatives while simultaneously maintaining a scalable day-to-day process that supports our growth. I know that I can depend on CDFB to support any new initiative with enthusiasm, creativity, speed, and absolute accountability for Kate Spade's overall needs."

Jillian Gibbs, founder of APR, a global content consulting firm specializing in production optimization, says, "Faced with an ever-increasing complexity in all aspects of content creation and a landscape experiencing unprecedented change, CDFB serves up a solution to address marketers' needs for fast, relevant, and high-quality creative content."

The CDFB division remains aligned with CreativeDrive's overarching messaging, offering creative, content solutions at speed and scale for brands – while being backed by the innovation and technology of a global production house.

CDFB launch party will take place on May 17th. Tom Strollo says, "This is an industry event bringing together the fashion and beauty communities to symbolize the innovations and collaboration necessary for the future of fashion and beauty content."

About CDFB

CDFB creates brand-defining original content for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, worldwide.

www.cd-fb.com

About CreativeDrive

CreativeDrive is an independent, global content production company offering one of the largest studio networks in the world. CreativeDrive combines technology, art and talent to offer elevated content and custom, scalable solutions to clients while its proprietary platforms and built-in end-to-end technology guarantees transparency, speed to market and data learnings. CreativeDrive is recognized as one of the first business models to actively challenge the traditional advertising model by consistently producing high-quality content with unparalleled speed and scale in any language, topic or format. The CreativeDrive network includes over 1,000 dedicated content specialist and engineers and over 100 studios in the North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe.

www.creativedrive.com

