Creativity Comes Alive with Nationwide Art Contest hosted by Time4Learning

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Time4Learning, a national homeschooling platform , today announced that its 'Bring Your Artwork to Life' Contest is now accepting entries. Children can submit hand-drawn artwork for the chance to see their design come to life as a custom-made stuffed creation. The contest will run through Monday, November 2.

Parents may enter one drawing per child by uploading a picture of the artwork to the official entry website .

"It's important to educate and develop the whole child including learning art, creativity, and self-expression," says Time4Learning President and Founder John Edelson. "I find it demonstrates the possibilities seeing children's creative drawings becoming plush animals. The winners will probably remember this for a lifetime."

In its 2014 study, "Re-Investing in Arts Education: Winning America's Future Through Creative Schools," the National Endowment for the Arts reported that students who study art are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement and three times more likely to be awarded for school attendance.

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm EST on Monday, November 2. Two winners will be selected from three age categories, totaling six winners. Age categories include 6 and under; 7-12; and 13-18. Winners will be announced on Monday, November 9 and contacted by the Time4Learning team to coordinate the creation and delivery of their custom-made, stuffed work of art. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for PreK-12th grade that teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas.

