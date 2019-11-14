Creativity, Craft & Fresh Culture: What You Can't Miss In Asheville In 2020

BLUE RIDGE ART LEGACY

Long-known as an arts colony with connections to the American Craft Revival and mid-20th-century avant-garde movements, the Asheville area features hundreds of fine artists, performance venues, mountain crafters, folk artists, colorful arts neighborhoods, lively music halls, galleries and myriad events and offerings that celebrate creativity. The city's rich architectural legacy, with its mix of Art Deco, Beaux Arts and Neoclassical styles, is a fitting retro-urban backdrop for the collaborative, artistic energy that permeates every sector of local life. With an eye toward the future of their crafts, many local artists also keep a strong foothold in Southern Appalachian traditions, such as basket weaving, quilting, woodwork, wildcrafting and pottery.