Creativity International Awards Announces 2019 Media & Interactive Graphic Design + Advertising Award Winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativity International Awards has announced the 2019 Media & Interactive Graphic Design + Advertising Award winners.

Entries came from 39 countries, 2 Canadian Provinces and 32 U.S. States. Only 39% of this year's entries won an award reflecting the competitive and excellent design submitted.

"Avi at the Beach" - Best in Show Winner from Viacom Catalyst

"Dammit. This site made me crazy hungry. Good job."

"Excellent content with restrained product placement. Just the right balance. And supremely executed."

"Great idea. Thank you for actually executing creative examples of advertising, loyalty program materials, etc. This is what sets you apart from almost every other entry in this show!"

A Best in Show trophy presentation will be made to Viacom Catalyst on July 31st at Viacom headquarters in New York City.

To view all entries with media and full creative credits please visit: https://creativityawards.com/winners-gallery/.

Complete list of 2019 Media + Interactive winners by country:

BELGIUM

Miami Ad School Europe Berlin

Social Media Campaign - Hasbro - #SnakesNLads

BULGARIA

Publicis AD / Saatchi&Saatchi Sofia

Consumer TV - Campaign or Series - "Real Wishes Do Come True"

BRAZIL

StoryMax

Mobile Device – Graphics - "Inventeca"

Digital Catalog – Consumer - "Inventeca"

eBook – Children's - "Inventeca"

Apps – Entertainment - "Inventeca"

Apps – Education - "Inventeca"

CANADA

Diff Agency – Quebec

Website – Consumer - Wild Fork Foods

Website – Consumer - Swims

Website – Public Service or Non-Profit - Cannabis NL

Miami Ad School Toronto – Ontario

Ambient Media - Stamps Without Borders

ESTONIA

Nanobot OÜ

Virtual Reality - Exeltis VR Experience

ENGLAND

Nordic Entertainment Group

Consumer TV - Revenge of the Gingerbread man

Consumer TV - American Pie Combo

Random42 Scientific Communication

Virtual Reality - Influenza Vaccines

Animated Film(s) - Cold Agglutinin Disease

GERMANY

arndtteunissen GmbH

Website – B2B - Anteon – tailor-made technology for customized real estate

Screencraft Entertainment GmbH

Sales Film(s) or Video(s) - markSolid - Permanent on all surfaces

Duale Hochschule Baden-Württemberg Ravensburg

eBook – Other - 20,000 Leagues - An Interactive Graphic Novel

Miami Ad School Berlin

Social Media - ScreenStop

Online Advertising - Burton 2050 Winter Collection

Ambient Media - Nike x Tokyo 2020 Olympics

INDIA

4DESIGN

Social Media Campaign - Uno's Chicago Bar & Grill

KAZAKHSTAN

FCB Artgroup

Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Maybe this is our last chance?

Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) - Maybe this is our last chance?

Online Video - Maybe this is our last chance?

Public Service TV - Maybe this is our last chance?

Green Media - Television or Radio - Maybe this is our last chance?

NETHERLANDS

Idea 2

Website – Consumer - Website Swawek Handcrafted Interior Design

PORTUGAL

Omdesign

Sales Film(s) or Video(s) - Quinta do Crasto Honore Port film

University of Coimbra

Data Visualization - MoMA Exhibitions — artists' gender visualization

SOUTH KOREA

D-1

Ambient Media - Still Perfect Cookies

MeTree.org

Digital Poster - The "Don't Drive" Tattoo

aderenalin

Apps – Utility/Productivity - Adoptinder

Apps – Utility/Productivity - Resell Wand

Dongeui University

Digital Poster - I need ketchup

Hongik University

Apps – Business - Huggie S.O.S

Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) - Lego Recycle

Korea Advertising Academy

Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) – Band-AID'S

Kyungdong university

Mobile Device – Advertising - Google for blind

Project Team MVP

Mobile Device – Advertising - Apple Watch Perfect Timing

Online Video - Google Vision

Sol Academy

Ambient Media - Walmart smart cart

Augmented Reality - Lego Build the World

Augmented Reality - Artbnb

Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) - The Hidden Story

Apps – Entertainment - Safe Date

Apps – Education - School Supplies Sitter

Apps – Utility/Productivity – Reminder

Sungkyunkwan University

Apps – Utility/Productivity - Lovely Siri

UNITED STATES

Academy of Art University

Ambient Media - Female Figures

Digital Outdoor - Billboard - Campaign or Series - Think Inside the Box

Integrated Campaign - Fueled by Youth

Integrated Campaign - sustainability score

Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts and Design, Drexel University

Show Openings or ID's or Titles - Upstream Color Title Sequence

Website – Consumer - Plexus

Appleton Creative

Infographic - Growing Your Business Through SEO

Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Tsingtao Beer Dragon Boat Festival

Educational or Documentary TV - International Corporate Chefs Association Alaska Trip

College for Creative Studies

Apps – Utility/Productivity - Weave

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Tuning Out The Noise

Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Pocket Constitution

Fahrenheit Studio

Website - B2B - LPA Inc. Website

Level Design Group

Website - Public Service or Non-Profit - Express Newark Website

LHWH Advertising & PR

Website - Self Promotion - LHWH Website

McCann Health New Jersey

Social Media Campaign - See America's Hidden Gems

Hidden Gems Website - Self Promotion - MHNJ "Create Amazing" Website

Ambient Media - STELARA® Crohn's and Drones Experiential Booth Activity

mermaid, inc.

Website – Consumer - iPark84 Website

Website – Consumer - The Glass House Website

Miami Ad School – San Francisco & Miami

Augmented Reality - Augmented Retail by Instagram

Audio-Visual Presentation(s) - Adnams Barley Flour

Integrated Campaign - Burger Kingdom

Integrated Campaign - Make Good Sh*t

Integrated Campaign - Pink Tax Returns

Integrated Campaign - Out of the Basement

Integrated Campaign - Make (Up) Your Mark

Guerrilla Marketing - Guns N' Pickles

Guerrilla Marketing - The Un-Expiring Label

Social Media - Dogs with Experience

Social Media - Dragging pessimism down

Social Media - Audio Blur

Ambient Media - Campaign or Series - Cultural salute

Guerrilla Marketing - Campaign or Series - The Coronation

Consumer TV - The Catfish

Apps – Utility/Productivity - Take7 for Fandango

Integrated Campaign - McDonald's - Eight Nights of Fries

Integrated Campaign - Kit Kat - Break Time Bar Graph

Apps – Utility/Productivity – iHelp

Public Service TV - Time To Act

Apps – Utility/Productivity - Panic Aid

Integrated Campaign - The Impossible Campaign

Integrated Campaign - Run The World

Integrated Campaign - We Didn't Start The Fire

Digital Magazine – Consumer - DoggyStyle Magazine

Integrated Campaign - If You Post-It, It Sticks'

Integrated Campaign - Every Side Of Every Story

Demo or Presentation Video(s) - Fitbit +

QNY Creative

Digital Catalog – B2B - Pomi 2019 Catalog

Website – Consumer - InterContinental Washington DC - The Wharf Website

Website – Consumer - Wellington Crackers

RELATIVITY Communications

Public Service TV What's Wrong? - Mental Health and Teens

Situation

Social Media - We Made Fetch Happen

The Creative Pack Branding + Packaging

Website – Consumer - Röckenwagner Bakery Website Redesign

The S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University

Ambient Media - Brooks Gait Gauger

Integrated Campaign - Burger King: Bring Back the Dead

Guerrilla Marketing - Project Eleos

Social Media - Uncovered by Covergirl

Ambient Media - Adidas - JOANS OF ARC

Ambient Media - See the Truth

Guerrilla Marketing - FAIRY TALES WITH A TWIST

Ambient Media - Derechos Dulces

Viacom Catalyst

Animated Film(s) - Avi at the Beach

Online Video - Generation Change

Animated Film(s) - Square Dude

Virtual Reality - Viacom Cannes 2018 Invite – AR

Audio-Visual Presentation(s) - Viacom Upfront: Bob 360

Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Bob Bakish Spark 2019 Opening Video

2019 Opening Video Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Viacom Sizzle

Creative Firm Film(s) (Self-Promotion) - Catalyst Sizzle Reel

Animated Film(s) - Fixing the Printer

Demo or Presentation Video(s) - Insights: Never Stop Knowing

Website – Consumer - Viacom.com

Integrated Campaign - Viacom Identity System Rebrand

Integrated Campaign – Spark

Viacom Velocity

Social Media - Beats by Dre - "Lit! Above the Noise"

Consumer TV - Campaign or Series - Uncle Drew - "Basketball Grandmas"

Consumer TV - Blockers - "The Daily Show Presents Butt Chugging"

Online Video Series - "Scene Queens" Franchise

Consumer TV - Night School - "Home Ec"

Consumer TV - Avengers: Infinity War - "Empty Set"

Online Video - Bumblebee - " Foley Artist "

" Consumer TV - Campaign or Series - Super Troopers 2 - 4/20 Vignettes

Consumer TV - Proud Mary - "High Alert"

Consumer TV - Bumblebee - "Driving Miss Martha"

White & Case LLP

Animated Film(s) - Holiday Card

To find out more about Creativity International Graphic Design + Advertising Awards please visit https://creativityawards.com.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Ritchie

502-797-8408

217296@email4pr.com

SOURCE Creativity International Awards

Related Links

https://creativityawards.com

