Creativity International Awards Announces 2019 Media & Interactive Graphic Design + Advertising Award Winners
Jul 01, 2019, 08:44 ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativity International Awards has announced the 2019 Media & Interactive Graphic Design + Advertising Award winners.
Entries came from 39 countries, 2 Canadian Provinces and 32 U.S. States. Only 39% of this year's entries won an award reflecting the competitive and excellent design submitted.
"Dammit. This site made me crazy hungry. Good job."
"Excellent content with restrained product placement. Just the right balance. And supremely executed."
"Great idea. Thank you for actually executing creative examples of advertising, loyalty program materials, etc. This is what sets you apart from almost every other entry in this show!"
A Best in Show trophy presentation will be made to Viacom Catalyst on July 31st at Viacom headquarters in New York City.
To view all entries with media and full creative credits please visit: https://creativityawards.com/winners-gallery/.
Complete list of 2019 Media + Interactive winners by country:
BELGIUM
Miami Ad School Europe Berlin
- Social Media Campaign - Hasbro - #SnakesNLads
BULGARIA
Publicis AD / Saatchi&Saatchi Sofia
- Consumer TV - Campaign or Series - "Real Wishes Do Come True"
BRAZIL
StoryMax
- Mobile Device – Graphics - "Inventeca"
- Digital Catalog – Consumer - "Inventeca"
- eBook – Children's - "Inventeca"
- Apps – Entertainment - "Inventeca"
- Apps – Education - "Inventeca"
CANADA
Diff Agency – Quebec
- Website – Consumer - Wild Fork Foods
- Website – Consumer - Swims
- Website – Public Service or Non-Profit - Cannabis NL
Miami Ad School Toronto – Ontario
- Ambient Media - Stamps Without Borders
ESTONIA
Nanobot OÜ
- Virtual Reality - Exeltis VR Experience
ENGLAND
Nordic Entertainment Group
- Consumer TV - Revenge of the Gingerbread man
- Consumer TV - American Pie Combo
Random42 Scientific Communication
- Virtual Reality - Influenza Vaccines
- Animated Film(s) - Cold Agglutinin Disease
GERMANY
arndtteunissen GmbH
- Website – B2B - Anteon – tailor-made technology for customized real estate
Screencraft Entertainment GmbH
- Sales Film(s) or Video(s) - markSolid - Permanent on all surfaces
Duale Hochschule Baden-Württemberg Ravensburg
- eBook – Other - 20,000 Leagues - An Interactive Graphic Novel
Miami Ad School Berlin
- Social Media - ScreenStop
- Online Advertising - Burton 2050 Winter Collection
- Ambient Media - Nike x Tokyo 2020 Olympics
INDIA
4DESIGN
- Social Media Campaign - Uno's Chicago Bar & Grill
KAZAKHSTAN
FCB Artgroup
- Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Maybe this is our last chance?
- Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) - Maybe this is our last chance?
- Online Video - Maybe this is our last chance?
- Public Service TV - Maybe this is our last chance?
- Green Media - Television or Radio - Maybe this is our last chance?
NETHERLANDS
Idea 2
- Website – Consumer - Website Swawek Handcrafted Interior Design
PORTUGAL
Omdesign
- Sales Film(s) or Video(s) - Quinta do Crasto Honore Port film
University of Coimbra
- Data Visualization - MoMA Exhibitions — artists' gender visualization
SOUTH KOREA
D-1
- Ambient Media - Still Perfect Cookies
MeTree.org
- Digital Poster - The "Don't Drive" Tattoo
aderenalin
- Apps – Utility/Productivity - Adoptinder
- Apps – Utility/Productivity - Resell Wand
Dongeui University
- Digital Poster - I need ketchup
Hongik University
- Apps – Business - Huggie S.O.S
- Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) - Lego Recycle
Korea Advertising Academy
- Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) – Band-AID'S
Kyungdong university
- Mobile Device – Advertising - Google for blind
Project Team MVP
- Mobile Device – Advertising - Apple Watch Perfect Timing
- Online Video - Google Vision
Sol Academy
- Ambient Media - Walmart smart cart
- Augmented Reality - Lego Build the World
- Augmented Reality - Artbnb
- Public Service Film(s) or Video(s) - The Hidden Story
- Apps – Entertainment - Safe Date
- Apps – Education - School Supplies Sitter
- Apps – Utility/Productivity – Reminder
Sungkyunkwan University
- Apps – Utility/Productivity - Lovely Siri
UNITED STATES
Academy of Art University
- Ambient Media - Female Figures
- Digital Outdoor - Billboard - Campaign or Series - Think Inside the Box
- Integrated Campaign - Fueled by Youth
- Integrated Campaign - sustainability score
Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts and Design, Drexel University
- Show Openings or ID's or Titles - Upstream Color Title Sequence
- Website – Consumer - Plexus
Appleton Creative
- Infographic - Growing Your Business Through SEO
- Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Tsingtao Beer Dragon Boat Festival
- Educational or Documentary TV - International Corporate Chefs Association Alaska Trip
College for Creative Studies
- Apps – Utility/Productivity - Weave
Dimensional Fund Advisors
- Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Tuning Out The Noise
- Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Pocket Constitution
Fahrenheit Studio
- Website - B2B - LPA Inc. Website
Level Design Group
- Website - Public Service or Non-Profit - Express Newark Website
LHWH Advertising & PR
- Website - Self Promotion - LHWH Website
McCann Health New Jersey
- Social Media Campaign - See America's Hidden Gems
- Website - Self Promotion - MHNJ "Create Amazing" Website
- Ambient Media - STELARA® Crohn's and Drones Experiential Booth Activity
mermaid, inc.
- Website – Consumer - iPark84 Website
- Website – Consumer - The Glass House Website
Miami Ad School – San Francisco & Miami
- Augmented Reality - Augmented Retail by Instagram
- Audio-Visual Presentation(s) - Adnams Barley Flour
- Integrated Campaign - Burger Kingdom
- Integrated Campaign - Make Good Sh*t
- Integrated Campaign - Pink Tax Returns
- Integrated Campaign - Out of the Basement
- Integrated Campaign - Make (Up) Your Mark
- Guerrilla Marketing - Guns N' Pickles
- Guerrilla Marketing - The Un-Expiring Label
- Social Media - Dogs with Experience
- Social Media - Dragging pessimism down
- Social Media - Audio Blur
- Ambient Media - Campaign or Series - Cultural salute
- Guerrilla Marketing - Campaign or Series - The Coronation
- Consumer TV - The Catfish
- Apps – Utility/Productivity - Take7 for Fandango
- Integrated Campaign - McDonald's - Eight Nights of Fries
- Integrated Campaign - Kit Kat - Break Time Bar Graph
- Apps – Utility/Productivity – iHelp
- Public Service TV - Time To Act
- Apps – Utility/Productivity - Panic Aid
- Integrated Campaign - The Impossible Campaign
- Integrated Campaign - Run The World
- Integrated Campaign - We Didn't Start The Fire
- Digital Magazine – Consumer - DoggyStyle Magazine
- Integrated Campaign - If You Post-It, It Sticks'
- Integrated Campaign - Every Side Of Every Story
- Demo or Presentation Video(s) - Fitbit +
QNY Creative
- Digital Catalog – B2B - Pomi 2019 Catalog
- Website – Consumer - InterContinental Washington DC - The Wharf Website
- Website – Consumer - Wellington Crackers
RELATIVITY Communications
- Public Service TV What's Wrong? - Mental Health and Teens
Situation
- Social Media - We Made Fetch Happen
The Creative Pack Branding + Packaging
- Website – Consumer - Röckenwagner Bakery Website Redesign
The S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University
- Ambient Media - Brooks Gait Gauger
- Integrated Campaign - Burger King: Bring Back the Dead
- Guerrilla Marketing - Project Eleos
- Social Media - Uncovered by Covergirl
- Ambient Media - Adidas - JOANS OF ARC
- Ambient Media - See the Truth
- Guerrilla Marketing - FAIRY TALES WITH A TWIST
- Ambient Media - Derechos Dulces
Viacom Catalyst
- Animated Film(s) - Avi at the Beach
- Online Video - Generation Change
- Animated Film(s) - Square Dude
- Virtual Reality - Viacom Cannes 2018 Invite – AR
- Audio-Visual Presentation(s) - Viacom Upfront: Bob 360
- Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Bob Bakish Spark 2019 Opening Video
- Corporate Film(s) or Videos(s) - Viacom Sizzle
- Creative Firm Film(s) (Self-Promotion) - Catalyst Sizzle Reel
- Animated Film(s) - Fixing the Printer
- Demo or Presentation Video(s) - Insights: Never Stop Knowing
- Website – Consumer - Viacom.com
- Integrated Campaign - Viacom Identity System Rebrand
- Integrated Campaign – Spark
Viacom Velocity
- Social Media - Beats by Dre - "Lit! Above the Noise"
- Consumer TV - Campaign or Series - Uncle Drew - "Basketball Grandmas"
- Consumer TV - Blockers - "The Daily Show Presents Butt Chugging"
- Online Video Series - "Scene Queens" Franchise
- Consumer TV - Night School - "Home Ec"
- Consumer TV - Avengers: Infinity War - "Empty Set"
- Online Video - Bumblebee - "Foley Artist"
- Consumer TV - Campaign or Series - Super Troopers 2 - 4/20 Vignettes
- Consumer TV - Proud Mary - "High Alert"
- Consumer TV - Bumblebee - "Driving Miss Martha"
White & Case LLP
- Animated Film(s) - Holiday Card
To find out more about Creativity International Graphic Design + Advertising Awards please visit https://creativityawards.com.
Media Contact:
Kathleen Ritchie
502-797-8408
217296@email4pr.com
SOURCE Creativity International Awards
Share this article