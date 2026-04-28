Creator Authority Joins LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program to Help B2B Brands Launch Influencer Campaigns

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Authority, a B2B-focused influencer marketing agency, has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program, bringing its expertise, proprietary data, and full-service campaign capabilities to help brands leverage LinkedIn's professional audience.

Creator Authority works with brands including SAP, Notion, Dropbox, HubSpot, Webflow, Upwork, Amazon, and Canva. The agency handles everything from strategy and creative direction to creator sourcing, paid amplification, compliance, and reporting.

LMS Logo

The timing reflects a significant market shift. Investment in creator marketing has seen a 171% year-over-year increase, and 61% of B2B marketing leaders plan to increase their creator content spend. According to LinkedIn's research, 87% of B2B buyers refer to thought leaders when making purchase decisions and 82% say creator content directly influences them.

Brendan Gahan, CEO and founder of Creator Authority, said: "We built Creator Authority because we saw what was coming. LinkedIn plays a critical role in B2B buying decisions, and creators are becoming the most trusted voices in that environment. Being part of the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program means we can help our clients move faster, with better tools and closer collaboration with the platform."

LinkedIn represents a unique opportunity in B2B marketing. The platform's audience carries twice the buying power of the average web user. Thought Leader Ads deliver 252% higher CTR than conventional single-image ads. Creator-led campaigns reduce cost-per-lead by 23%. For Fortune 100 brands, creator content generates 20x the Earned Media Value of brand-owned channels.

The market is moving fast. Most B2B budgets haven't caught up. Leading B2B brands are recognizing that success on LinkedIn isn't about being the loudest voice, it's about amplifying the right voices.

Jonathan Hunt, VP of HubSpot Media, said: "Creator Authority has been an incredible partner. They've helped HubSpot Media uncover emerging creator opportunities on LinkedIn and maximize those relationships. Their understanding of the space is unmatched, and their ability to turn that insight into a smart, scalable strategy is why we work with them."

About Creator Authority

Creator Authority helps B2B and enterprise brands run end-to-end influencer campaigns on LinkedIn and is a member of the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program specializing in influencer marketing. Clients include SAP, Notion, Dropbox, HubSpot, Webflow, Upwork, Amazon, and Canva.

Creator Authority was founded in 2023 by Brendan Gahan, a creator economy veteran recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 who has been doing influencer marketing since 2006. Gahan previously built and sold Epic Signal to Mekanism, where he served as Partner and Chief Social Officer. Mekanism was later acquired by Plus Company.

SOURCE Creator Authority