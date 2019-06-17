Creator by Zmags Brings Greater Agility to Ecommerce Creativity

CEO, David Powell explains why improving digital experiences is a top priority for brands. "We believe that retailers can compete on either price or experience. With the race against Amazon on pricing, retailers are turning to interactive digital experiences to delight customers, drive conversion, and stand out from competition. Creator's latest enhancements enable retailers to do just that at an even faster pace without coding."

After working closely with hundreds of customers to gather feedback on their content creation process, Zmags released five new capabilities.

"For most brands the ecommerce team plays catch up when trying to replicate the compelling brand experiences delivered in store," said Tayyaba Malik, Head of Ecommerce. "At Lulu Guinness, Zmags enables us to consistently deliver rich content in innovative formats, with speed. The ability to design without platform constraints means we can focus our attention on delivering creative which resonates across all customer touchpoints across the business. It's the perfect complement to our ecommerce platform."

Ecommerce Reporting – With in-platform reporting, Creator users can see exactly how their content is generating revenue. This easy-to-access data (including metrics like add-to-carts, product views, and custom purchase events) allows ecommerce marketers to make more informed decisions about their content marketing.

Inventory Alerting – Creator-built content allows brands to showcase their most popular products on their website in unique and engaging ways; but there's nothing more frustrating for a consumer than discovering that one of those products is out of stock. With Creator's new Inventory Alerting feature, Creator users receive an email notification the moment one of the items featured in any Creator experience is out of stock. This gives users the ability to quickly update their content and keep their digital experiences up-to-date.

The Enhanced Product Widget – It's not just inventory that changes. Ecommerce marketers need to update every experience when a product's price or description changes. The new Enhanced Product Widget integrated into all leading ecommerce systems can automate that process. When product information changes or is updated in your database, Creator automatically incorporates this adjustment into your live content.

Z-sites – Sometimes marketers need to quickly launch a new campaign and there are no resources to spin up a new site. Z-sites makes it easy to leverage Zmags hosting infrastructure to publish Creator content without having to burden your IT team.

New integrations – Both Salesforce and Magento have recently updated their ecommerce design capabilities. Creator customers will benefit with a purpose-built integration that makes publishing Creator experiences in Page Designer or PageBuilder simple and easy to maintain.

"Leading ecommerce platforms are making it easier than ever for technical teams to build and deploy templates. This is a good thing. But it's insufficient to meet consumer demands on its own," explains Cait Porte, SVP Product and Customer Experience at Zmags. "By combining the power of ecommerce platform templates, with the no-code, unfettered creative capabilities of Creator by Zmags, ecommerce marketers can quickly develop & deploy rich, interactive experiences without the constraints of a template."

Watch the latest Customer webinar replay here to explore these capabilities further. Or join us at Salesforce Connections 2019 in Chicago on June 18th at 12 pm in session room W470B, during Demo Jam on June 18th at 4 pm in the Expo Hall, and at booth 47 in the Expo Hall.

About Zmags:

Zmags helps digital marketers create and publish rich digital experiences through a user-friendly interface that requires no coding knowledge or IT involvement. Using Creator by Zmags, brands can create and deliver fresh, shoppable content that drives product discovery and inspires consumers to purchase. Creator integrates with all leading ecommerce and content management platforms enabling marketers to build and optimize their website content and respond to shopping trends, holidays, social networking, and even pop culture events.

Leading brands like Ethan Allen, AG Jeans, Bonmarche, Gardner's Supply, and Shiseido use Creator by Zmags to deliver interactive and entertaining shopping experiences with rich content including microsites, quizzes, outfit builders, product launch pages, and more.

