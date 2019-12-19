Creator™ by Zmags Streamlines ADA Compatible Website Content Creation for Ecommerce Marketers

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zmags, the leader in rich digital experiences for retailers, announces new Creator by Zmags (Creator) functionality to streamline digital content creation that is accessible for all shoppers, following the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) and Website Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards. Creator's new features address the need for retailers to keep pace with shopper demand for fresh, engaging digital content that all shoppers can enjoy without requiring development resources or coding.

Kent Zimmerman, Creator customer and VP, eCommerce at Shoe Carnival, commented on the importance of accessibility, "Shoe Carnival is fully committed to ensuring that our unique and engaging customer experiences are available for everyone. Part of that work includes making sure that all facets of our website are accessible and usable for all of our customers, including those with disabilities. Zmags has always been a great partner for us, and we're thrilled to see them make the same commitments to accessibility."

Creator's latest accessibility enhancement adds an intuitive solution for marketers to easily manage how a shopper engages with content using keyboard navigation or leveraging a screen reader. Ecommerce marketers can quickly create a logical and sequential engagement for shoppers using drag-and-drop selectors without coding. This adds to the significant list of Creator features aimed at accessibility including live text, heading tags, alternative text, and language tags.

Senior Vice President of Product and Customer Experience, Cait Porte expands on the importance of accessibility for retailers and technology providers, "Zmags focuses on removing the barriers for ecommerce marketers to create amazing digital experiences that delight and inspire all shoppers. Accessibility is a key component and we will continue to develop Creator with accessibility in mind."

Custom tab order will be launched January 15th for Creator customers. For more information or a demo, visit https://zmags.com/creator/.

About Zmags: Zmags' Creator enables retailers to design and publish interactive, shoppable experiences – outfit builders, shop-the-room, quizzes, email landing pages – without any IT involvement or coding. Leading brands like Ethan Allen, AG Jeans, Dell, Gardner's Supply, and Shiseido use Creator by Zmags as their Agile Content Hub.

