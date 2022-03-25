Creator Clash - a YouTube Creator Boxing Event - Coming to Tampa, Florida and Streaming Service Moment House on May 14, 2022

"These creators want to show respect to boxing, while putting on an entertaining show that reflects their personalities," said idubbbz. "It was really important to us that the creators took this experience seriously, and let me tell you – they absolutely have. They have been training for months, and we can't wait to show you what they can bring to the table. Influencer boxing has previously been very money-driven and our goal is to bring attention back to the sport, while delivering fun and interesting personalities for an all-around great show for some great causes."

Creator Clash is a boxing event featuring the most unlikely group of creators going toe-to-toe for charity, with all net profits from the event going to the American Heart Association, as well as other charities to be announced in the coming weeks. The fighters chosen to show up in the ring have a wide range of skills and will rise to the occasion for the love of the sport and the fans, having trained with a professional boxing coach for over six months. The event will take place in Tampa, Florida on May 14, 2022 and will also stream live on Moment House .

