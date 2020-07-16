Creator Connect Serves as Marketplace for Artist and Designers to Offer Services

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New IOS App, Creator Connect, is the first black owned portal allowing artists and designers to connect, trade, and render services. In just a few clicks you can hire an artist to create your painting, sculpture, artifact or outfit of your dreams at your own budget.

Start making your inspost on Creator Connect by pressing The light bulb Custom Sculpture inspired by Ancient Egyptian culture... and you can make one with our Artist as well

Creator Connect empowers its users by giving them the ability to create Inspost. Inspost are creative ideas that users can submit to artists to bring their vision to life. We call these Users Artees… the Artees are the users that submit the Inspost and keep creativity alive. To Learn how to make an inspost click here or just go make one by downloading the app here.

Either it is for Collage Art, Fashion Design, Sketch Art, Animation, Graphic Designing, Photoshop, illustration, sculpture, water-cool, editing, painting and caricature all you have to do is download the app or visit the website to make your own custom creation.

