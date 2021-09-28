Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Application Layer For Web3 NFTs, and Crypto, including "Unlock With NFT" App, NFT Gallery, Generative Art And Other Web3 Developer Scaffolds

"Koji has built the most powerful consumer 'application layer' for crypto and Web3, and we are on the cusp of unlocking a massive wave of value and innovation at the convergence of crypto and the creator economy. The way in which Koji redefines the software development lifecycle by focusing on rapid, shared innovation through remixing is the key to unlocking the next level of utility, interactivity, and innovation in crypto and Web3," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

Koji's innovative developer platform makes it trivially easy for developers to "fork" existing Koji apps, make modifications to create something new, and seamlessly deploy a derivative app, through a process Koji refers to as "subtractive development." This approach, which can sometimes take as little as an hour, is crucial to facilitating extremely rapid innovation in Web3 apps and projects, as well as in Web2 and creator economy apps.

As part of the launch of native Web3 support on Koji, the company is also releasing ten mini apps that use the technology. Some of these apps, like Unlock With NFT, NFT Secret Message, Web3 Message Wall, NFT-Gated Raffle, and NFT Gallery, are available today and ready for use by anyone looking to create utility around NFTs. Other apps released as part of the announcement are intended for developers to remix into new, consumer-ready applications.

"The promise of consumer applications and utility for NFTs has long been a hot topic of discussion. Koji's Web3 support, as well as this initial set of mini apps, will dramatically increase both the rate of consumer adoption, as well as the rate of developer innovation and evolution in Web3, said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

The consumer-ready mini apps, including Unlock with NFT and NFT-Gated Raffle, are available today, for free, on the Koji App Store. The other developer scaffolds and apps are available in Koji's Developer Portal.

