Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Ask Me Anything" App

"Ask Me Anything is such a magical format because it's authentic, candid, and intimate in a way that is often hard to express on social networks. Bringing that experience to the Link in Bio, along with the power of video responses, amplifies it in a way that hasn't been seen before," said Amanda Kifer, Sr. Director of Product at Koji.

Creators add the app to their Link in Bio or share it directly with followers on social media. Leveraging the power of the Koji Platform, followers open the app right inside social networks—no downloads or installs required—and ask their questions. The creator can then view unanswered questions and submit video responses to the app's public feed. The app even includes an optional "pay-to-ask" setting where creators can set a price to submit a question, providing both a valuable filter against spam and an easy way to identify high-demand questions from superfans.

"We're still in the early innings of the Creator Economy, and have already seen hundreds of new, innovative companies built around empowering creators and inventing new modes of expression. Koji's mission is to build the ecosystem that supports the next million of these Creator Economy companies. That's why we're so excited to launch next-generation versions of fundamental creator tools like Ask Me Anything," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and is available today on the Koji App Store. The app takes advantage of the Koji Platform's cutting-edge "app-free" technology to power things like video recording, in-app purchases, and push notifications, all directly inside any social media app, without requiring any downloads or installs. Thanks to the power of KojiPay, creators who choose to charge for questions are not subject to App Store taxes and keep 85% of all earnings.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize.

Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

SOURCE Koji